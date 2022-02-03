7 hours ago
Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Hoyt Rebecca A
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2000 POST OAK BLVD.
SUITE 100
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77056
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
APA Corp [ APA ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Sr. VP, Chief Acct Officer
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
02/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 02/01/2022 M 4,697 A (1) 78,362 D
Common Stock 02/01/2022 D(1) 4,697 D $34.71 73,665 D
Common Stock 02/01/2022 M(2) 7,045 A $0 80,710 D
Common Stock 02/01/2022 F(3) 2,773 D $34.71 77,937 D
Common Stock 13,821.593 I Held by Trustee of 401(k) Plan
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock / Units(4) $0.0(1) 02/01/2022 M 4,697 (5) (5) Common Stock 4,697 $0(1) 72,788 D
Restricted Stock / Units(4) $0.0(6) 02/01/2022 M 7,045 (2) (2) Common Stock 7,045 $0 65,743 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Each restricted stock unit is the economic equivalent of one share of the Issuer's common stock and can only be settled in cash.
2. Vesting on 02/01/2022 of restricted stock units under the employer plan. Vesting occurs ratably over three years.
3. Shares withheld to cover required tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock.
4. With tandem tax withholding right.
5. Vesting on 02/01/2022 of cash-based restricted stock units under employer plan. Vesting occurs ratably over three years.
6. One share of APA common stock for each restricted stock unit.
Remarks:
Raj Sharma, Attorney-in-Fact 02/03/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
