Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

|Common Stock
|02/10/2022(1)
|J
|69,561,020
|A
|(2)
|155,993,394(3)(4)
|D
|Common Stock
|0(5)
|I
|By Harold Hamm Family LLC
|Common Stock
|64,452
|I
|By Transwestern Transports
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. This Form 4 is being filed to correct a filing error made by the vendor engaged to provide EDGAR filing services on behalf of the Reporting Person. The Reporting Person timely approved on February 14, 2022 the filing of a Form 4 that included the reported transactions and beneficial ownership positions disclosed herein, but such error resulted in such form being filed under another reporting person's EDGAR codes. The reported transactions and beneficial ownership positions disclosed herein are not being amended and were correct when originally authorized for filing on February 14, 2022.
|2. Shares were conveyed to the Harold G. Hamm Trust in repayment of five notes having an aggregate original principal amount of $3.5 billion, plus accrued interest thereon, that were issued by each of the (i) the 2015 Shelly Glenn Lambertz Trust II, (ii) 2015 Harold Thomas Hamm Trust II, (iii) 2015 Hilary Honor Hamm Trust II, (iv) 2015 Jane Hamm Lerum Trust II and (v) 2015 Deana Ann Cunningham Trust II, in 2015 in exchange for units in the Harold Hamm Family LLC ("HHF").
|3. The Reporting Person has no pecuniary interest in and, thus, is not reporting on this Form 4, 28,457,211 shares of common stock with respect to which the Reporting Person holds an irrevocable proxy.
|4. Includes 20,618 shares of restricted common stock that vest on May 1, 2022.
|5. All shares previously owned by HHF were distributed by way of a pro rata dividend to the members of HHF, including the Harold G. Hamm Trust.
|Remarks:
|6. The Reporting Person is a member of a "group" for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act.
