4 hours ago
Emerging energy and technology took the spotlight at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
5 hours ago
U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel inventories fall -EIA
6 hours ago
Gas is key in the Russia-Ukraine conflict — and supply could be disrupted around the world
9 hours ago
Oil prices jump 8% as Russia invades Ukraine; Brent tops $100 for first time since 2014
10 hours ago
Diamondback Energy to maintain ‘flat’ Permian oil production
10 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 129 Bcf

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
O'Beirne Colin P
(Last) (First) (Middle)
10000 ENERGY DRIVE
P. O. BOX 12359
(Street)
SPRING TX 77391
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO [ SWN ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Vice President and Controller
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
02/23/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 02/23/2022 M 17,176 A $0(1) 40,379 D
Common Stock 02/23/2022 D(1) 17,176 D $4.61 23,203 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock Unit (2) 02/23/2022 M 17,176 (3) (3) Common Stock 17,176 $0 34,354 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Each Restricted Stock Unit ("RSU") has the economic equivalent of one share of Southwestern Energy Company ("SWN") common stock. The RSUs vesting on February 23, 2022 were settled in cash based on the closing price of SWN common stock on the vesting date.
2. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of SWN common stock or an amount in cash equal to the Fair Market Value of one share of SWN common stock.
3. On February 23, 2021, the reporting person was granted restricted stock units, vesting in three equal installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date, or immediately upon death, disability, retirement at age 65 with required years of service, or a change in control. Vesting units will be settled in shares of SWN common stock, cash, or a combination of shares of SWN common stock and cash.
/s/ Sara Tate, attorney-in-fact for Colin P. O'Beirne 02/24/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.