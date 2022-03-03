11 hours ago
Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Soliman Jennifer
(Last) (First) (Middle)
500 WEST TEXAS, SUITE 1200
(Street)
MIDLAND TX 79701
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Diamondback Energy, Inc. [ FANG ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Exec. VP and Chief HR Officer
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 03/01/2022 A 3,076(1) A $0 11,535 D
Common Stock 03/01/2022 A 2,637(2) A $0 14,172 D
Common Stock 03/01/2022 F 1,068(3) D $138.1 13,104 D
Common Stock 03/01/2022 F 584(4) D $138.1 12,520 D
Common Stock 03/01/2022 F 510(5) D $138.1 12,010 D
Common Stock 03/01/2022 F 404(6) D $138.1 11,606 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. These securities are restricted stock units, each representing a contingent right to receive one share of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the issuer. These restricted stock units were granted under the issuer's equity incentive plan and will vest in three equal installments beginning on March 1, 2022.
2. These securities are performance-based restricted stock units for the performance period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021 that were granted under the issuer's equity incentive plan on March 1, 2019. All of these performance-based restricted stock units vested as of December 31, 2021 upon certification by the issuer's compensation committee of the applicable performance conditions on February 21, 2022.
3. The issuer withheld shares of common stock that would have otherwise been issuable to the reporting person to satisfy the issuer's tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting and settlement of the performance-based restricted stock units granted on March 1, 2019 and vested upon certification by the issuer's compensation committee on February 21, 2022. The number of shares of common stock withheld was determined based on the closing price per share of the issuer's common stock on February 28, 2022.
4. The issuer withheld shares of common stock that would have otherwise been issuable to the reporting person to satisfy the issuer's tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting and settlement on March 1, 2022 of the third tranche of the time-based restricted stock units granted to the reporting person on March 1, 2020. The number of shares of common stock withheld was determined based on the closing price per share of the issuer's common stock on February 28, 2022.
5. The issuer withheld shares of common stock that would have otherwise been issuable to the reporting person to satisfy the issuer's tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting and settlement on March 1, 2022 of the second tranche of the time-based restricted stock units granted to the reporting person on March 1, 2021. The number of shares of common stock withheld was determined based on the closing price per share of the issuer's common stock on February 28, 2022.
6. The issuer withheld shares of common stock that would have otherwise been issuable to the reporting person to satisfy the issuer's tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting and settlement on March 1, 2022 of the first tranche of the time-based restricted stock units granted to the reporting person on March 1, 2022. The number of shares of common stock withheld was determined based on the closing price per share of the issuer's common stock on February 28, 2022.
Remarks:
/s/ Teresa L. Dick, as attorney-in-fact for Jennifer Soliman 03/03/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.