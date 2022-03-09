4 hours ago
Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Hamm Harold
(Last) (First) (Middle)
P.O. BOX 268836
20 N. BROADWAY
(Street)
OKLAHOMA CITY OK 73126
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC [ CLR ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director X 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) X Other (specify below)
Member of 10% Owner Group (8)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/07/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 03/07/2022 P 49,978 A $58.248(1) 156,043,372(2)(3) D
Common Stock 03/07/2022 P 250,766 A $59.5057(4) 156,294,138(2)(3) D
Common Stock 03/08/2022 P 4,016 A $57.5763(5) 156,298,154(2)(3) D
Common Stock 03/08/2022 P 14,312 A $58.9356(6) 156,312,466(2)(3) D
Common Stock 03/08/2022 P 17,772 A $59.5173(7) 156,330,238(2)(3) D
Common Stock 64,452 I By Transwestern Transports
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $58.005 to $58.88. The price reported represents the weighted average transaction price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares transacted at each separate price.
2. Includes 20,618 shares of restricted common stock which vest on May 1, 2022.
3. The Reporting Person has no pecuniary interest in and, thus is not reporting on this Form 4, 28,457,211 shares of common stock with respect to which the Reporting Person holds an irrevocable proxy.
4. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $59.01 to $60.00. The price reported represents the weighted average transaction price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares transacted at each separate price.
5. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $57.00 to $57.96. The price reported represents the weighted average transaction price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares transacted at each separate price.
6. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $58.26 to $59.25. The price reported represents the weighted average transaction price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares transacted at each separate price.
7. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $59.26 to $60.00. The price reported represents the weighted average transaction price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares transacted at each separate price.
Remarks:
(8) The Reporting Person is a member of a "group" for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act.
/s/ Richard E. Green, Attorney-In-Fact 03/09/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
