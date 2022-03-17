Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ANTERO RESOURCES Corp [ AR ]
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(Month/Day/Year)
03/16/2022
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
(Month/Day/Year)
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|03/16/2022
|J(1)
|7,058
|A
|$0
|341,510
|D
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|03/16/2022
|J(1)
|1,000,000
|D
|$0
|6,747,952(2)
|I
|See footnote(3)
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Pro rata distributions from Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. ("Yorktown VIII"), Yorktown VIII Company LP ("Yorktown VIII Company") and Yorktown VIII Associates LLC ("Yorktown VIII Associates").
|2. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of the securities for Section 16 or any other purpose.
|3. These securities are owned directly by Yorktown VIII. The reporting person is a member and manager of Yorktown VIII Associates, the general partner of Yorktown VIII Company, the general partner of Yorktown VIII.
|/s/ W. Howard Keenan, Jr.
|03/16/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
