Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

WHITING PETROLEUM CORP [ WLL ]
WHITING PETROLEUM CORP [ WLL ]
|
03/15/2022
(Month/Day/Year)
03/15/2022
|Restricted Stock Units 2020
|(1)
|03/15/2022
|A
|67(2)
|(1)
|(1)
|Common Stock
|67
|$0.00
|21,477
|D
|Restricted Stock Units - Extended Vesting 2021
|(3)
|03/15/2022
|A
|165(2)
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|165
|$0.00
|52,881
|D
|Restricted Stock Units 2021
|(4)
|03/15/2022
|A
|102(2)
|(4)
|(4)
|Common Stock
|102
|$0.00
|32,544
|D
|Performance Share Units (Absolute) 2021
|(5)
|03/15/2022
|A
|178(2)
|(5)
|(5)
|Common Stock
|178
|$0.00
|56,950
|D
|Performance Share Units (Relative) 2021
|(6)
|03/15/2022
|A
|178(2)
|(6)
|(6)
|Common Stock
|178
|$0.00
|56,950
|D
|Restricted Stock Units 2022
|(7)
|03/15/2022
|A
|51(2)
|(7)
|(7)
|Common Stock
|51
|$0.00
|16,364
|D
|Performance Share Units (Absolute) 2022
|(5)
|03/15/2022
|A
|59(2)
|(5)
|(5)
|Common Stock
|59
|$0.00
|19,091
|D
|Performance Share Units (Relative) 2022
|(6)
|03/15/2022
|A
|59(2)
|(6)
|(6)
|Common Stock
|59
|$0.00
|19,091
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive one share of Whiting Petroleum Corporation common stock. The restricted stock units vest 1/3 on each of September 1, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
|2. Represents an increase in the securities underlying the equity award as a result of a dividend paid on the Company's common stock which entitles this award to receive dividend equivalents subject to the terms of the underlying award.
|3. Each extended vesting restricted stock unit represents a right to receive one share of the Company's common stock. The restricted stock units will vest on the fifth anniversary of the grant date subject to continued employment.
|4. Each restricted stock unit represents a right to receive one share of the Company's common stock. The restricted stock units will vest in approximately three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date subject to continued employment. The first tranche of the grant originally made on February 2, 2021 vested on February 2, 2022.
|5. Each absolute TSR performance share unit represents a contingent right to receive 0-200% of that number in shares of Company common stock. The amount reported represents the "target" number. The absolute TSR performance share units will vest upon continued employment and achievement of specified metrics as described in the related grant agreement.
|6. Each relative TSR performance share unit represents a contingent right to receive 0-200% of that number in shares of Company common stock. The amount reported represents the "target" number. The relative TSR performance share units will vest upon continued employment and achievement of specified metrics as described in the related grant agreement.
|7. Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive one share of the Company's common stock. The restricted stock units will vest in approximately three equal installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date subject to continued employment.
/s /M. Scott Regan, Attorney-in-Fact for Peterson Lynn A
03/17/2022
