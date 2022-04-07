Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

SEC Form 4
|Common Stock
|04/05/2022
|S
|4,120
|D
|$62.5442(1)
|6,815,574
|I
|See Footnotes(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)
|Common Stock
|04/05/2022
|S
|14,309
|D
|$63.8756(8)
|6,801,265
|I
|See Footnotes(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)
|Common Stock
|04/06/2022
|S
|300
|D
|$62.0033(9)
|6,800,965
|I
|See Footnotes(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Stock"), of Callon Petroleum Company (the "Issuer") were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $62.50 to $62.81, inclusive. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares of Common Stock sold at each separate price in the ranges set forth in this footnote.
|2. Reflects shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by BPP HoldCo LLC after the sales reported herein, including 1,208,676 shares held in escrow for the benefit of the Issuer and BPP HoldCo LLC.
|3. BX Primexx Topco LLC is the sole member of BPP HoldCo LLC. BCP VII/BEP II Holdings Manager L.L.C. is the managing member of BX Primexx Topco LLC. Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. and Blackstone Management Associates VII L.L.C. are the managing members of BCP VII/BEP II Holdings Manager L.L.C. Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. BMA VII L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Management Associates VII L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is the managing member of each of BMA VII L.L.C. and Blackstone EMA II L.L.C.
|4. (Continued from Footnote 3) Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III L.P. Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. Blackstone Inc. ("Blackstone") is the sole member of Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. The sole holder of the Series II preferred stock of Blackstone is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone's senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.
|5. Information with respect to each of the Reporting Persons is given solely by such Reporting Person, and no Reporting Person has responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of information supplied by another Reporting Person.
|6. Each of the Reporting Persons (other than to the extent it directly holds securities reported herein) disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities held by the other Reporting Persons, except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein, and, pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), each of the Reporting Persons (other than to the extent it directly holds securities reported herein) states that the inclusion of these securities in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of all of the securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or for any other purpose.
|7. Due to the limitations of the electronic filing system certain Reporting Persons are filing a separate Form 4.
|8. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares of Common Stock of the Issuer were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $63.50 to $64.38, inclusive. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares of Common Stock sold at each separate price in the ranges set forth in this footnote.
|9. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares of Common Stock of the Issuer were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $62.00 to $62.01, inclusive. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares of Common Stock sold at each separate price in the ranges set forth in this footnote.
Form 2 of 2
|BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P., its general partner, By: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C., its general partner, By: /s/ Tabea Hsi, Name: Tabea Hsi, Title: Senior Managing Director
|04/07/2022
|BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III GP L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C., its general partner, By: /s/ Tabea Hsi, Name: Tabea Hsi, Title: Senior Managing Director
|04/07/2022
|BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III GP MANAGEMENT L.L.C., By: /s/ Tabea Hsi, Name: Tabea Hsi, Title: Senior Managing Director
|04/07/2022
|BLACKSTONE INC., By: /s/ Tabea Hsi, Name: Tabea Hsi, Title: Senior Managing Director
|04/07/2022
|BLACKSTONE GROUP MANAGEMENT L.L.C., By: /s/ Tabea Hsi, Name: Tabea Hsi, Title: Senior Managing Director
|04/07/2022
|STEPHEN A. SCHWARZMAN, /s/ Stephen A. Schwarzman
|04/07/2022
