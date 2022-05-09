13 hours ago
Big Oil spends on investors, not output, prolonging crude crunch
14 hours ago
GlobalData: Nigeria to account for 24% of oil and gas projects starting up in Africa by 2026
15 hours ago
EU plans one-year renewable energy permits for faster green shift
16 hours ago
SEC extends comment period for proposed rules on climate-related disclosures, reopens comment periods for proposed rules regarding private fund advisers and regulation ATS
17 hours ago
Exclusive: Biden sidelined global energy partners with record emergency oil release
18 hours ago
Energy secretary explains why feds are spending $2.5 billion on carbon capture

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
RADY PAUL M
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1615 WYNKOOP STREET
(Street)
DENVER CO 80202
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ANTERO RESOURCES Corp [ AR ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
See Remarks
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
05/05/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 05/05/2022 M 62,812 A (1) 10,970,288(2) D
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 05/05/2022 M 59,086 A (3) 11,029,374(4) D
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 05/05/2022 A 62,812(5) A $0 11,092,186(6) D
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 05/05/2022 A 78,780(7) A $0 11,170,966(8) D
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 5,284,264(9) I See Footnote(9)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Performance Share Units (1)(10) 05/05/2022 M 62,812 (1)(10) (1)(10) Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 62,812 (1)(10) 83,750(11) D
Performance Share Units (3)(10) 05/05/2022 M 59,086 (3)(10) (3)(10) Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 59,086 (3)(10) 88,629(12) D
Explanation of Responses:
1. On May 5, 2022, the Compensation Committee (the "Compensation Committee") of Antero Resources Corp. (the "Issuer") certified the Issuer's absolute total shareholder return ("TSR") performance over the second performance period, which ran from April 15, 2021 through April 15, 2022, at the maximum level, resulting in 25% of the performance share units ("PSUs") originally granted on July 15, 2020 that vest based on absolute TSR becoming earned at 150% of the target amount granted. These PSUs remain outstanding and subject to service-based vesting requirements until April 15, 2023.
2. Includes 479,395 shares of common stock of the Issuer ("Common Stock") subject to previously granted restricted stock unit awards ("RSUs") and 188,436 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted PSUs, in each case, that remain subject to vesting.
3. On May 5, 2022, the Compensation Committee certified the Issuer's absolute TSR performance over the first performance period, which ran from April 15, 2021 through April 15, 2022, at the maximum level, resulting in 25% of the PSUs originally granted on April 15, 2021 that vest based on absolute TSR becoming earned at 200% of the target amount granted. These PSUs remain outstanding and subject to service-based vesting requirements until April 15, 2024.
4. Includes 479,395 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted RSUs and 247,522 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted PSUs, in each case, that remain subject to vesting.
5. On May 5, 2022, the Compensation Committee certified the Issuer's relative TSR performance over the second performance period, which ran from April 15, 2021 through April 15, 2022, at the maximum level, resulting in 25% of the PSUs originally granted on July 15, 2020 that vest based on relative TSR becoming earned at 150% of the target amount granted. These PSUs remain outstanding and subject to service-based vesting requirements until April 15, 2023.
6. Includes 479,395 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted RSUs and 310,334 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted PSUs, in each case, that remain subject to vesting.
7. On May 5, 2022, the Compensation Committee certified the Issuer's net debt to adjusted EBITDAX multiple over the first performance period, which ran from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, at the maximum level, resulting in 33% of the PSUs originally granted on April 15, 2021 that vest based on the Issuer's net debt to adjusted EBITDAX multiple becoming earned at 200% of the target amount granted. These PSUs remain outstanding and subject to service-based vesting requirements until December 31, 2023.
8. Includes 479,395 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted RSUs and 389,114 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted PSUs, in each case, that remain subject to vesting.
9. Includes 2,822,552 shares of Common Stock held by Salisbury Investment Holdings LLC ("Salisbury") and 2,461,712 shares of Common Stock held by Mockingbird Investments LLC ("Mockingbird"). The Reporting Person owns a 95% limited liability company interest in Salisbury and his spouse owns the remaining 5%. The Reporting Person owns a 13.1874% limited liability company interest in Mockingbird and two trusts under his control own the remaining 86.8126%. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all shares of Common Stock held by Salisbury and Mockingbird except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
10. Each PSU represented a contingent right to receive one share of Common Stock.
11. Vesting of these PSUs granted on July 15, 2020 is contingent upon the achievement of both a performance and service requirement. One-half of the remaining 83,750 PSUs will become earned based on the Issuer's absolute TSR over the course of each of performance period three (beginning on April 15, 2022 and ending on April 15, 2023) and performance period four (beginning on July 15, 2020 and ending on April 15, 2023).
12. Vesting of these PSUs granted on April 15, 2021 is contingent upon the achievement of both a performance and service requirement. One-third of the remaining 88,629 PSUs will become earned based on the Issuer's absolute TSR over the course of each of performance period two (beginning on April 15, 2022 and ending on April 15, 2023), performance period three (beginning on April 15, 2023 and ending on April 15, 2024) and performance period four (beginning on April 15, 2021 and ending on April 15, 2024).
Remarks:
Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer & President
/s/ Yvette K. Schultz, as attorney-in-fact for Paul M. Rady 05/09/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.