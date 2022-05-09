Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ANTERO RESOURCES Corp [ AR ]
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(Month/Day/Year)
05/05/2022
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
(Month/Day/Year)
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|05/05/2022
|M
|62,812
|A
|(1)
|10,970,288(2)
|D
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|05/05/2022
|M
|59,086
|A
|(3)
|11,029,374(4)
|D
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|05/05/2022
|A
|62,812(5)
|A
|$0
|11,092,186(6)
|D
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|05/05/2022
|A
|78,780(7)
|A
|$0
|11,170,966(8)
|D
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|5,284,264(9)
|I
|See Footnote(9)
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Performance Share Units
|(1)(10)
|05/05/2022
|M
|62,812
|(1)(10)
|(1)(10)
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|62,812
|(1)(10)
|83,750(11)
|D
|Performance Share Units
|(3)(10)
|05/05/2022
|M
|59,086
|(3)(10)
|(3)(10)
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|59,086
|(3)(10)
|88,629(12)
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. On May 5, 2022, the Compensation Committee (the "Compensation Committee") of Antero Resources Corp. (the "Issuer") certified the Issuer's absolute total shareholder return ("TSR") performance over the second performance period, which ran from April 15, 2021 through April 15, 2022, at the maximum level, resulting in 25% of the performance share units ("PSUs") originally granted on July 15, 2020 that vest based on absolute TSR becoming earned at 150% of the target amount granted. These PSUs remain outstanding and subject to service-based vesting requirements until April 15, 2023.
|2. Includes 479,395 shares of common stock of the Issuer ("Common Stock") subject to previously granted restricted stock unit awards ("RSUs") and 188,436 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted PSUs, in each case, that remain subject to vesting.
|3. On May 5, 2022, the Compensation Committee certified the Issuer's absolute TSR performance over the first performance period, which ran from April 15, 2021 through April 15, 2022, at the maximum level, resulting in 25% of the PSUs originally granted on April 15, 2021 that vest based on absolute TSR becoming earned at 200% of the target amount granted. These PSUs remain outstanding and subject to service-based vesting requirements until April 15, 2024.
|4. Includes 479,395 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted RSUs and 247,522 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted PSUs, in each case, that remain subject to vesting.
|5. On May 5, 2022, the Compensation Committee certified the Issuer's relative TSR performance over the second performance period, which ran from April 15, 2021 through April 15, 2022, at the maximum level, resulting in 25% of the PSUs originally granted on July 15, 2020 that vest based on relative TSR becoming earned at 150% of the target amount granted. These PSUs remain outstanding and subject to service-based vesting requirements until April 15, 2023.
|6. Includes 479,395 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted RSUs and 310,334 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted PSUs, in each case, that remain subject to vesting.
|7. On May 5, 2022, the Compensation Committee certified the Issuer's net debt to adjusted EBITDAX multiple over the first performance period, which ran from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, at the maximum level, resulting in 33% of the PSUs originally granted on April 15, 2021 that vest based on the Issuer's net debt to adjusted EBITDAX multiple becoming earned at 200% of the target amount granted. These PSUs remain outstanding and subject to service-based vesting requirements until December 31, 2023.
|8. Includes 479,395 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted RSUs and 389,114 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted PSUs, in each case, that remain subject to vesting.
|9. Includes 2,822,552 shares of Common Stock held by Salisbury Investment Holdings LLC ("Salisbury") and 2,461,712 shares of Common Stock held by Mockingbird Investments LLC ("Mockingbird"). The Reporting Person owns a 95% limited liability company interest in Salisbury and his spouse owns the remaining 5%. The Reporting Person owns a 13.1874% limited liability company interest in Mockingbird and two trusts under his control own the remaining 86.8126%. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all shares of Common Stock held by Salisbury and Mockingbird except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
|10. Each PSU represented a contingent right to receive one share of Common Stock.
|11. Vesting of these PSUs granted on July 15, 2020 is contingent upon the achievement of both a performance and service requirement. One-half of the remaining 83,750 PSUs will become earned based on the Issuer's absolute TSR over the course of each of performance period three (beginning on April 15, 2022 and ending on April 15, 2023) and performance period four (beginning on July 15, 2020 and ending on April 15, 2023).
|12. Vesting of these PSUs granted on April 15, 2021 is contingent upon the achievement of both a performance and service requirement. One-third of the remaining 88,629 PSUs will become earned based on the Issuer's absolute TSR over the course of each of performance period two (beginning on April 15, 2022 and ending on April 15, 2023), performance period three (beginning on April 15, 2023 and ending on April 15, 2024) and performance period four (beginning on April 15, 2021 and ending on April 15, 2024).
|Remarks:
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer & President
|/s/ Yvette K. Schultz, as attorney-in-fact for Paul M. Rady
|05/09/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
