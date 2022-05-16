Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* TRIMBLE JAMES M (Last) (First) (Middle) 2000 W. SAM HOUSTON PKWY. S. SUITE 2000 (Street) HOUSTON TX 77042 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Callon Petroleum Co [ CPE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

05/14/2022 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price Common Stock 05/14/2022 M 3,240 A $ 0 13,576 D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares 2021 RSU - Stock 05/14/2022 M 3,240 Common Stock 3,240 0 D

Explanation of Responses: Remarks:

/s/ James M. Trimble, by Leisa Munoz, as Attorney-in-Fact 05/16/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

SECTION 16 POWER OF ATTORNEY With respect to holdings of and transactions in securities issued by Callon Petroleum Company (the "Company"), the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints the officers and/or employees of the Company listed on Schedule A attached hereto and as may be amended from time to time, or any of them signing singly, with full power of substitution and resubstitution, to act as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to: 1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules thereunder; 2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and 3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in the discretion of such attorney-in-fact. The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution and resubstitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-facts substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is any Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Additionally, I hereby revoke, terminate, and make void all authorizations and/or designations of any individual as an attorney-in-fact executed prior to the date hereof to execute and file on my behalf SEC Section 16 forms of the Company. This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 17th day of November 2021. /s/ James A. Trimble Signature James A. Trimble Name Schedule A Individuals Appointed as Attorney-in-Fact with Full Power of Substitution and Resubstitution 1. Michol L. Ecklund 2. Leisa C. Munoz

SEC Form 4