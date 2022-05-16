16 hours ago
Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
LANNIE P ANTHONY
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2000 POST OAK BLVD.
SUITE 100
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77056
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
APA Corp [ APA ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Exec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
05/16/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 05/16/2022 S(1)(2) 86,750 D $41.26 58,844 D
Common Stock 40,800 I Held by Trustee of NQ Plan
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. On February 25, 2022, during an open window (when the adjusted stock price closed at $33.58 per share), Mr. Lannie entered into a 10b5-1 plan with Fidelity to sell 86,757 of his shares of APA Corporation common stock, upon satisfaction of certain minimum price and elapse of time conditions. The minimum price and time conditions were first met on May 16, 2022, and the order automatically executed under his 10b5-1 plan on that date.
2. The reporting person's sale of the company's common stock reported herein was matchable under Section 16(b) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, to the extent of 40,800 shares sold from his brokerage account, with the reporting person's purchase of 40,800 shares of company common stock in his non-qualified plan account at a price of $40.3598 per share on March 7, 2022. The reporting person has paid $36,613.23 to the company, representing the full amount of the profit realized in connection with the short-swing transaction, less transaction costs.
Remarks:
Raj Sharma, Attorney-in-Fact 05/16/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
