Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

|Common Stock
|05/16/2022
|S(1)(2)
|86,750
|D
|$41.26
|58,844
|D
|Common Stock
|40,800
|I
|Held by Trustee of NQ Plan
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. On February 25, 2022, during an open window (when the adjusted stock price closed at $33.58 per share), Mr. Lannie entered into a 10b5-1 plan with Fidelity to sell 86,757 of his shares of APA Corporation common stock, upon satisfaction of certain minimum price and elapse of time conditions. The minimum price and time conditions were first met on May 16, 2022, and the order automatically executed under his 10b5-1 plan on that date.
|2. The reporting person's sale of the company's common stock reported herein was matchable under Section 16(b) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, to the extent of 40,800 shares sold from his brokerage account, with the reporting person's purchase of 40,800 shares of company common stock in his non-qualified plan account at a price of $40.3598 per share on March 7, 2022. The reporting person has paid $36,613.23 to the company, representing the full amount of the profit realized in connection with the short-swing transaction, less transaction costs.
|Raj Sharma, Attorney-in-Fact
|05/16/2022
