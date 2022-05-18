1 day ago
Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Keenan W Howard JR
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O YORKTOWN PARTNERS LLC
410 PARK AVENUE, 20TH FLOOR
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10022
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ANTERO RESOURCES Corp [ AR ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
05/18/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 05/18/2022 S 683,130(1) D $34.51(2) 6,064,822(1) I See footnote(5)
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 05/18/2022 S 298,249(1) D $35.39(3) 5,766,573(1) I See footnote(5)
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 05/18/2022 S 18,621(1) D $36.24(4) 5,747,952(1) I See footnote(5)
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 343,018 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of the securities for Section 16 or any other purpose.
2. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $34.02 to $35.01, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to Antero Resources Corporation (the "Issuer"), any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnotes (2), (3) and (4).
3. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $35.02 to $35.96, inclusive.
4. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $36.02 to $36.30, inclusive.
5. These securities are owned directly by Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. ("Yorktown VIII"). The reporting person is a member and manager of Yorktown VIII Associates LLC, the general partner of Yorktown VIII Company LP, the general partner of Yorktown VIII.
/s/ W. Howard Keenan, Jr. 05/18/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
