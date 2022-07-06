5 hours ago
EnerCom announces company one-on-one meeting requests opened now for qualified investors for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022
5 hours ago
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo dies at age 63
6 hours ago
TechnipFMC awarded integrated FEED (iFEED™) contract by Equinor for BM-C-33 Project in Brazil
7 hours ago
Oil slides 2% to 12-week low on fears of global recession
9 hours ago
The price of frac sand has spiked 150% for Permian oil producers
11 hours ago
Ovintiv to accelerate doubling of shareholder returns; announces agreements to sell portions of its Uinta and Bakken assets for approximately $250 million

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Lemmerman Bryan
(Last) (First) (Middle)
15 W. 6TH STREET, SUITE 900
(Street)
TULSA OK 74119
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. [ LPI ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Sr VP & CFO
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 07/01/2022 F 8,213(1) D $68.89 71,635 D
Common Stock 07/05/2022 S 2,127(2) D $61.4(3) 69,508 D
Common Stock 07/05/2022 S 3,500(2) D $62.29(3) 66,008 D
Common Stock 07/05/2022 S 3,095(2) D $63.48(3) 62,913 D
Common Stock 07/05/2022 S 1,800(2) D $64.51(3) 61,113 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Performance Units (4) 03/09/2024 (4) Performance Units 21,751 21,751 D
Performance Units (5) 02/22/2025 (5) Performance Units 12,830 12,830 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Represents shares of common stock withheld by the Issuer to satisfy tax withholding obligations of the Reporting Person in connection with the vesting of a portion of restricted shares previously granted to the Reporting Person under the Issuer's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
2. Shares sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
3. The price reported in Column 4 is an average weighted price. The reporting person undertakes to provide Laredo Petroleum, Inc. ("Laredo"), any security holder of Laredo, or the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
4. These performance units are granted under the Issuer's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The performance units will be payable, if at all, in cash based upon (i) the Issuer's total shareholder return measured against an industry peer group, (ii) on an absolute share return basis, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense divided by three-year total debt reduction and (iv) growth in inventory, over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2023. The final amount of cash earned is dependent on the performance of the stock price and the factors identified herein with the performance unit multiple having a range of 0% to 225%.
5. These performance units are granted under the Issuer's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each performance unit represents a share of common stock. The performance units will be payable, if at all, in common stock, cash, or a combination of common stock and cash, to be determined in the discretion of the Issuer's Compensation Committee, based upon (i) the Issuer's total shareholder return measured against an industry peer group, (ii) on an absolute share return basis, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense divided by three-year total debt reduction, (iv) growth in inventory and (v) emissions reduction, over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2024. The final number of shares of common stock or cash earned is dependent on the performance of the stock price and the factors identified herein with the performance unit multiple having a range from 0% to 225%.
Remarks:
/s/ Mark D. Denny as attorney-in-fact for Bryan J. Lemmerman 07/06/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.