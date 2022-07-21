5 hours ago
Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

360 Company Releases
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Hernandez Jacinto J
(Last) (First) (Middle)
777 HIDDEN RIDGE
(Street)
IRVING TX 75038
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO [ PXD ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/20/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 07/20/2022 A 1,570 A $0 1,570 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
Akshar C. Patel, Attorney-in-Fact for Jacinto J. Hernandez 07/21/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
POWER OF ATTORNEY
For Executing Forms 3, 4 and 5

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and
appoints each of Richard P. Dealy, Mark H. Kleinman, Margaret M. Montemayor,
Akshar C. Patel and Neal H. Shah signing singly,
the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

(1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's
capacity as an officer and/or director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company
(the "Company"), Form ID and Forms 3, 4 and 5 (including amendments thereto)
in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the rules
thereunder, and Form 144 (including amendments thereto), in accordance
with Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the "Securities Act"), and the rules thereunder;

(2) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the
undersigned that may be necessary or desirable to complete and
execute any such Form ID, Form 3, 4 or 5 or Form 144 (including
amendments thereto) and timely file that Form with the Securities and
Exchange Commission and any stock exchange, self-regulatory association
or any other authority; and

(3) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with
the foregoing that, in the opinion of each such attorney-in-fact,
may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required
of the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed
by the attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to
this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such
terms and conditions as the attorney-in-fact may approve in the
attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power
and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever
requisite, necessary or proper to be done in the exercise of any of
the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and
purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present,
with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and
confirming all that the attorney-in-fact, or the attorney-in-fact's
substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by
virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein
granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing
attorneys-in-fact, and their substitutes, in serving in such
capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming
(nor is the Company assuming) any of the undersigned's
responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act or
Rule 144 of the Securities Act.

The undersigned agrees that each such attorney-in-fact may rely
entirely on information furnished orally or in writing by the
undersigned to the attorney-in-fact. The undersigned also agrees
to indemnify and hold harmless the Company and each such
attorney-in-fact against any losses, claims, damages or liabilities
(or actions in these respects) that arise out of or are based upon
any untrue statements or omissions of necessary facts in the
information provided by the undersigned to such attorney-in fact for
purposes of executing, acknowledging, delivering or filing
Form ID, Form 3, 4 or 5 or Form 144 (including amendments thereto)
and agrees to reimburse the Company and the attorney-in-fact on demand
for any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred in connection with
investigating or defending against any such loss, claim, damage,
liability or action.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until
the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5
with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions
in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the
undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing
attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of
Attorney to be executed as of the date
written below.


/s/ Jacinto J. Hernandez
Jacinto J. Hernandez
June 28, 2022
