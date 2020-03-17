Stationary Lithium-ion Battery Market (2019 to 2025) - Global Outlook and Forecast - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The stationary lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market is expected to witness significant growth on account of the need to shift to renewable sources such as solar and wind energy for clean and sustainable energy. The shift to renewable sources is likely to infuse high capital investments from the public and private sectors, which is expected to bolster the demand for Li-ion batteries.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the stationary lithium-ion battery market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2019-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the stationary lithium-ion battery market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Governments' initiative to achieve zero-energy targets in the residential sector, coupled with increasing construction and installation of PV systems, is likely to drive the market. The rise in electric vehicle sales has led to increasing demand for such batteries. Li-ion batteries use phosphate as a cathode material benefit from low resistance properties, which enhance safety and thermal stability. Their demand is growing in stationary energy storage applications as they require high load currents and endurance, which are further expected to augment the growth. Their application in industries such as aerospace, semiconductor, and automobiles is likely to contribute to the growth of the market significantly. The disparity between green energy generation and conventional energy storage is likely to be bridged by the installation of energy storage systems (ESS) using stationary Li-ion batteries.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the stationary lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period:

Increasing Number of Smart and Self-sustained Buildings

Rising PV Installation in Residential and Commercial Segment

Non-conventional Energy Generation Demanding Stationary Lithium-ion ESS

Rising Traction of Zero Energy Buildings Demanding ESS

Increasing Adoption in Data Center UPS Systems

The study considers the present scenario of the stationary lithium ion battery market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Insights by Vendors

The lithium-ion batteries market is expected to grow over 10X from 2019 to 2030. The significant demand is likely to arise from passenger EV, followed by commercial electric vehicles. The development and improvement of key vendors capacity and capability to manufacture Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles is likely to impact the market significantly. Several key vendors are expected to produce solar system Li-ion batteries. The increasing adoption of solar energy in residential and commercial buildings is expected to witness unprecedented growth during the forecast period. The growth of vendors relies on technological innovations and industry development. The development and commercialization of high-efficiency battery technology remain a key capital-intensive area for new vendors.

Hence, existing vendors are likely to expand geographically while reviving domestic demand to achieve sustained growth. Vendors are expected to boost profits by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks. Prominent vendors are vulnerable to rapid advances in battery technology as well as new entrants with proprietary technology is expected to pose a threat to their market share. This is likely to force vendors to distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to survive in a competitive environment. Key vendors are focused on developing battery with high functionalities and continuing to upgrade them to keep pace with the latest technological developments to strive in the market.

Key Vendors

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

BYD

Kokam

Panasonic

Other Vendors

Leclanche

Hitachi Chemical

GS Yuasa

PowerTech Systems

CATL

Sonnen

Stem

Toshiba

Saft

Electrovaya

BMZ

AXITEC Energy

Pylon

ACME

ABB

Tesla

Alfen

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Enablers

Non-Conventional Energy Generation Demands Stationary Li-Ion ESS

Rising PV Installation in Residential & Commercial Segments

Increasing Number of Smart & Self-Sustained Buildings



Market Restraints

Inherent Challenges of Photovoltaics

Trade & Political Turbulence

High Prevalence of Substitutes



Market Opportunities & Trends

Advent of Fourth Industrial Revolution

Rising Traction of Zero Energy Buildings Demanding ESS

Rising Adoption in Data Center UPS Systems

