Stepan Reports First Quarter Earnings NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) today reported: First Quarter Highlights Reported net income was $27.5 million , or $1.18 per diluted share versus $25.0 million , or $1.07 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $24.2 million , or $1.04 per diluted share versus $30.6 million , or $1.31 per diluted share, in the prior year. Reported and adjusted net income were negatively impacted by the previously disclosed Millsdale Plant power outage. All production lines were fully operational prior to the end of the first quarter. The Company's insurance provider has acknowledged this incident is a covered event and the Company is pursuing insurance recovery for incremental supply chain expenses and business interruption. Excluding this one-time event, our adjusted net income was higher than previous year.

* Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled stock appreciation rights (SARs) as well as other significant and infrequent/non-recurring items. See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. "Today we are living in a difficult and uncertain world. We are all concerned about our health and the health of those we love. At Stepan, we are fortunate that many of the products we sell contribute to the fight against COVID-19. Our plants are running and most importantly, we have been able to keep our employees safe and healthy. We want to thank all our employees, customers, suppliers, government agencies and local communities that are helping us maneuver in this challenging environment," said F. Quinn Stepan, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Excluding the impact of the Millsdale power outage, the Company had a solid start to the year. Surfactant operating income, excluding the Millsdale incident, was up significantly. Global Surfactant sales volume declined 1% due to strong volumes in the global consumer product end markets driven by increased demand for cleaning and disinfection products, as a result of COVID-19, offset by lower demand within our Functional Product end markets. Mexican operations delivered strong year-over-year earnings growth. The Polymer business was down primarily due to the Millsdale power outage, impacting mostly our phthalic anhydride business. Rigid Polyol volume was flat as growth within North America and China was fully offset by lower demand in Europe as a result of COVID-19. Global Specialty Polyols results were up with all regions growing operating income year-over-year. Our Specialty Product business results were higher due to improved volume and margins within our MCTs product line due to pantry loading and higher demand in the infant nutrition market, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak." Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31

($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

% Change Net Sales $ 449,987



$ 489,170





(8) % Operating Income $ 40,004



$ 29,738





35 % Net Income $ 27,545



$ 24,984





10 % Earnings per Diluted Share $ 1.18



$ 1.07





10 %























Adjusted Net Income * $ 24,158



$ 30,636





(21) % Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share * $ 1.04



$ 1.31





(21) %



* See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share.





Summary of First Quarter Adjusted Net Income Items Adjusted net income excludes non-operational deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled SARs and other significant and infrequent or non-recurring items. Deferred Compensation: The current year quarter reported net income includes $2.9 million of after-tax income versus $3.9 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Volume

(3) % Selling Price & Mix

(3) % Foreign Currency Translation

(2) % Total

(8) % Segment Results

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in thousands) 2020

2019

% Change Net Sales





















Surfactants $ 327,071



$ 349,650





(6) % Polymers $ 106,491



$ 120,179





(11) % Specialty Products $ 16,425



$ 19,341





(15) % Total Net Sales $ 449,987



$ 489,170





(8) %





Three Months Ended March 31

($ in thousands, all amounts pre-tax) 2020

2019

% Change

Operating Income





















Surfactants $ 36,156



$ 37,167





(3) % Polymers $ 7,516



$ 12,105





(38) % Specialty Products $ 3,984



$ 3,131





27 % Segment Operating Income $ 47,656



$ 52,403





(9) % Corporate Expenses $ (7,652)



$ (22,665)





(66) % Consolidated Operating Income $ 40,004



$ 29,738





35 % Total segment operating income decreased $4.7 million, or 9%, versus the prior year. Surfactant net sales were $327.1 million for the quarter, a 6% decrease versus the prior year. Selling prices were down 3% primarily due to the pass-through of lower raw material costs. The translation impact of a stronger U.S. dollar decreased net sales by 2%. Sales volume was down 1% versus the prior year. Higher demand for products sold into our consumer product end markets, driven by increased demand for cleaning and disinfection products as a result of COVID-19, was offset by lower sales volume to our functional product end markets, principally agricultural and oilfield. Surfactant operating income decreased $1.0 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher costs and lost sales associated with our Millsdale plant power outage and the negative impact of foreign currency translation. These items were partially offset by a $4.2 million operating income improvement in Mexico .

Three Months Ended March 31

($ in thousands) 2020

2019

% Change Total - Corporate Expenses $ 7,652



$ 22,665





(66) % Less:





















Deferred Compensation Expense/(Income) $ (7,323)



$ 7,473



NA

Business Restructuring Expense $ 357



$ 733





(51) % Adjusted Corporate Expenses $ 14,618



$ 14,459





1 %

* See Table III for a discussion of deferred compensation plan accounting. Corporate expenses, excluding deferred compensation and business restructuring costs, increased $0.2 million , or 1%, for the quarter. This increase was mostly attributable to higher acquisition-related expenses for the NatSurFact acquisition. Income Taxes The Company's effective tax rate was 22.5% in the first quarter of 2020 versus 19.5% in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to lower tax benefits derived from stock base compensation awards exercised or distributed in the first quarter of 2020 versus the first quarter of 2019. Shareholder Return The Company paid $6.2 million of dividends to shareholders and repurchased $7.2 million of Company stock in the first quarter of 2020. The Company has 260,605 shares remaining under its Board of Directors' share repurchase authorization. The Company has increased its dividend on the Company's common stock for 52 consecutive years. Selected Balance Sheet Information The Company's net debt level increased $61.1 million versus prior year-end and the net debt ratio increased from -12% to -4%. The increase in net debt was due to a $61.1 million cash reduction resulting from higher working capital requirements, inclusive of accrued expenses, that are typical for the Company in the first quarter. ($ in millions) March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Net Debt













Total Debt $ 222.1



$ 222.1

Cash

254.3





315.4

Net Debt $ (32.2)



$ (93.3)

Equity

866.8





891.8

Net Debt + Equity $ 834.6



$ 798.5

Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity)

-4 %



-12 % The major working capital components were: ($ in millions) March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Net Receivables $ 290.6



$ 276.8 Inventories

198.2





203.6 Accounts Payable

(187.9)





(194.3) Net Total $ 300.9



$ 286.1 Capital spending was $33.2 million versus $25.7 million in the prior year quarter. For the full year, capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $100 million to $120 million. Outlook "2020 is going to be a difficult year for the world, our country, our industry and Stepan Company. However, we believe that in the current environment our business is positioned better than most," said F. Quinn Stepan, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With empty store shelves around the world for disinfection and cleaning products, our surfactant volume in the Consumer Products end markets should remain relatively strong. Falling raw material prices may provide an opportunity for margin improvement. With dramatically lower oil prices, demand for surfactants within the oil field end-markets will be down. We anticipate our Agriculture business should approximate last year. Overall, we believe our Surfactant business should remain relatively recession resistant. Our Polymer business most likely will face a reduction in demand as people defer or cancel re-roofing and new construction projects. We also anticipate higher North American costs due to the Illinois River lock closure scheduled during the second half of 2020. The long term prospect of this business remains attractive as energy conservation efforts and more stringent building codes should increase demand. Our Specialty Product business should continue to benefit from higher MCT demand in the infant nutrition market as pantry loading and retail restocking occur. Our flavor and pharmaceutical product sales should be stable for the year. We have a strong Balance Sheet with significant cash on hand. We have a $350.0 million revolver which is essentially untapped. Our debt maturity in 2020 is only $23.6 million. Given our balance sheet and available liquidity, we are well positioned to operate in the challenging near-term environment. We have paid a dividend for 62 consecutive years and expect to do so in the future. Despite the difficult current environment, we remain optimistic about the future at Stepan Company and our ability to deliver value for our customers and shareholders." Conference Call Stepan Company will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter results at 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT) on April 21, 2020. The call can be accessed by phone and webcast. Telephone access will be available by dialing 866-394-0807, and the webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Conference Calls page at www.stepan.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at the same location shortly after the call. Supporting Slides Slides supporting this press release will be made available at www.stepan.com through the Investor Relations page at approximately the same time as this press release is issued. Corporate Profile Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, Stepan utilizes a network of modern production facilities located in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SCL. For more information about Stepan Company please visit the Company online at www.stepan.com More information about Stepan's sustainability program can be found at https://stepan.gcs-web.com/static-files/5fb8f458-df94-44ba-9fca-4f1997b4594d Contact: Luis Rojo 847-446-7500 Tables follow Certain information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements about Stepan Company's plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, trends, the amount and timing of future cash distributions, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, Stepan Company's actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "should," "illustrative" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Stepan Company and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond Stepan Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among other factors, the risks, uncertainties and factors described in Stepan Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports, and include (but are not limited to) risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in production or accidents at manufacturing facilities; reduced demand due to customer product reformulations or new technologies; our inability to successfully develop or introduce new products; compliance with laws; our ability to make acquisitions of suitable candidates and successfully integrate acquisitions; global competition; volatility of raw material and energy costs and supply; disruptions in transportation or significant changes in transportation costs; downturns in certain industries and general economic downturns; international business risks, including currency exchange fluctuations, legal restrictions and taxes; unfavorable resolution of litigation against us; maintaining and protecting intellectual property rights; our ability to access capital markets; global political, military, security or other instability; costs related to expansion or other capital projects; interruption or breaches of information technology systems; our ability to retain executive management and key personnel, and; our debt covenants. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Stepan Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Table I

STEPAN COMPANY For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited – '000s Omitted)



Three Months Ended March 31

2020

2019 Net Sales $ 449,987



$ 489,170 Cost of Sales

370,718





404,561 Gross Profit

79,269





84,609 Operating Expenses:











Selling

13,532





13,969 Administrative

18,872





19,306 Research, Development and Technical Services

13,827





13,390 Deferred Compensation Expense

(7,323)





7,473



38,908





54,138













Business Restructuring

357





733 Operating Income

40,004





29,738 Other Income (Expense):











Interest, Net

(1,230)





(1,853) Other, Net

(3,262)





3,145



(4,492)





1,292













Income Before Income Taxes

35,512





31,030 Provision for Income Taxes

7,973





6,052 Net Income

27,539





24,978 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

6





6 Net Income Attributable to Stepan Company $ 27,545



$ 24,984 Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Stepan Company











Basic $ 1.20



$ 1.08 Diluted $ 1.18



$ 1.07 Shares Used to Compute Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Stepan Company











Basic

23,023





23,099 Diluted

23,285





23,332





Table II

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share*



Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020

EPS

2019

EPS Net Income Reported $ 27,545



$ 1.18



$ 24,984



$ 1.07





























Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense $ (2,858)



$ (0.12)



$ 3,881



$ 0.17 Business Restructuring

263



$ 0.01





540



$ 0.02 Cash Settled Stock Appreciation Rights

(792)



$ (0.03)





1,231



$ 0.05 Adjusted Net Income $ 24,158



$ 1.04



$ 30,636



$ 1.31 * All amounts in this table are presented after-tax The Company believes that certain measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for evaluating the Company's operating performance and provide better clarity on the impact of non-operational items. Internally, the Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. These measures should be considered in addition to, and are neither a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of Pre-Tax to After-Tax Adjustments



Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020

EPS

2019

EPS Pre-Tax Adjustments



























Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense $ (3,760)











$ 5,106







Business Restructuring

357













733







Cash Settled Stock Appreciation Rights

(1,042)













1,620







Total Pre-Tax Adjustments $ (4,445)











$ 7,459







Cumulative Tax Effect on Adjustments $ 1,058











$ (1,807)







After-Tax Adjustments $ (3,387)



$ (0.14)



$ 5,652



$ 0.24





Table III

Deferred Compensation Plan

The full effect of the deferred compensation plan on quarterly pre-tax income was $3.8 million of income versus $5.1 million of expense in the prior year. The accounting for the deferred compensation plan results in operating income when the price of Stepan Company common stock or mutual funds held in the plan fall and expense when they rise. The Company also recognizes the change in value of mutual funds as investment income or loss. The quarter end market prices of Company common stock are as follows:



2020

2019

3/31

12/31

9/30

6/30

3/31 Stepan Company $ 88.46



$ 102.44



$ 97.06



$ 91.91



$ 87.52





































The deferred compensation income statement impact is summarized below:

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in thousands) 2020

2019 Deferred Compensation











Operating Income (Expense) $ 7,323



$ (7,473) Other, net – Mutual Fund Gain (Loss)

(3,563)





2,367 Total Pre-Tax $ 3,760



$ (5,106) Total After Tax $ 2,858



$ (3,881)





Table IV

Effects of Foreign Currency Translation

The Company's foreign subsidiaries transact business and report financial results in their respective local currencies. As a result, foreign subsidiary income statements are translated into U.S. dollars at average foreign exchange rates appropriate for the reporting period. Because foreign exchange rates fluctuate against the U.S. dollar over time, foreign currency translation affects period-to-period comparisons of financial statement items (i.e., because foreign exchange rates fluctuate, similar period-to-period local currency results for a foreign subsidiary may translate into different U.S. dollar results). Below is a table that presents the impact that foreign currency translation had on the changes in consolidated net sales and various income line items for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 as compared to 2019:

($ in millions) Three Months Ended March 31

Change

Decrease Due to Foreign Currency Translation

2020

2019













Net Sales $ 450.0



$ 489.2



$ (39.2)



$ (8.2) Gross Profit

79.3





84.6





(5.3)





(1.4) Operating Income

40.0





29.7





10.3





(0.8) Pretax Income

35.5





31.0





4.5





(0.8)





Table V

Stepan Company Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS











Current Assets $ 768,544



$ 818,789 Property, Plant & Equipment, Net

627,542





639,317 Other Assets

110,214





121,261 Total Assets $ 1,506,300



$ 1,579,367 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities $ 310,158



$ 339,114 Deferred Income Taxes

23,133





23,391 Long-term Debt

198,566





198,532 Other Non-current Liabilities

106,971





125,834 Total Stepan Company Stockholders' Equity

866,778





891,783 Noncontrolling Interest

694





713 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,506,300



$ 1,579,367 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stepan-reports-first-quarter-earnings-301044043.html SOURCE Stepan Company





