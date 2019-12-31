Stock Market News: Canopy Gets Higher; Core Labs Slashes Dividend

The final day of 2019 didn't bring a lot of action on Wall Street, as investors seemed content to celebrate what's been an extremely strong year for stocks. Given how negative sentiment was at the end of 2018, this year's performance has been a testament to the value of having a long-term investment strategy.

As of 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was down 75 points to 28,387. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lost 6 points to 3,215, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 10 points to 8,936.

In what's been a tough year for marijuana stocks, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) managed to push higher Tuesday morning on hopes that 2020 will be friendlier to the industry leader. Meanwhile, Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) had to deal with the disappointment of a dividend cut amid weak conditions in the oil-field services arena.

Continue reading