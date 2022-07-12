Strive Asset Management launches national education campaign on U.S. energy independence

The campaign focuses on a core issue of the energy crisis – Americans, through their investment accounts, are investing in asset managers like BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard, whose shareholder voting and engagement behaviors have effectively caused U.S. energy companies to produce less oil and natural gas in the U.S., creating the spike in prices. BlackRock and State Street are paid members of the $60 trillion Climate Action 100+ Network, which represents over 50% of global assets under management and pressures companies to adopt emissions caps and other measures that contribute to rising U.S. energy costs. According to BlackRock’s Investor Progress Report, nearly 120 million Americans are invested in just their iShares products alone.

In 2021, activist firm Engine No. 1 held a 0.02% stake in Exxon and won three seats on their 12-member board, aided by shareholder votes from BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard. Since that time, Exxon scaled back long-term production targets, keeping oil output at the lowest level in two decades, furthering the energy crisis Americans face today.

“The same large asset managers who pressure U.S. companies to adopt climate change strategies by reducing oil and gas production stay notably silent as their Chinese portfolio companies behave in the opposite manner. American citizens are left holding the bag twice, both as investors and as consumers at the pump,” said Ramaswamy. “Strive is now embarking on a national education campaign to restore U.S. energy security by reviving the voices of everyday citizens and investors in our economy, starting with the U.S. energy sector.”

Americans do not just vote in November at the polls, they vote every day with how they choose to allocate their investment dollars. Today their money is often used by large asset managers to erode U.S. energy independence and increase their own energy bills. Once American citizens realize how their own asset managers are jeopardizing their financial interests, they will be empowered to seek solutions.

