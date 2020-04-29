Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces COVID-19 Charitable Giving Program with Papa John’s Pizza

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, today announced a charitable giving arrangement with Papa John's Pizza to deliver 1,000 pizzas to frontline healthcare workers at MedStar Health hospital locations throughout the Washington D.C. and Maryland territories.

Starting on April 29, 2020, for the first 1,000 pizza orders placed with the promotional code GIVEPIZZA at one of 160 Papa John's locations in the D.C Metro area and several territories in Maryland, Suburban Propane will donate one large, one-topping pizza to be delivered to healthcare workers at MedStar Health hospitals throughout the area. To generate additional awareness of the program, the Baltimore Orioles will provide homepage takeovers and interstitials on Orioles.com, as well as a dedicated email blast to their fans.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Papa John's to honor and support frontline healthcare workers who are tirelessly working to save lives every day. As part of our SuburbanCares corporate initiative, we care about the safety and health of our employees, customers, and local communities. In these trying and uncertain times, it is especially important to come together in support of our great healthcare workers and first responders," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane.

"Papa John's is committed to our communities, especially the frontline workers helping to keep us safe and able to provide meals to those in need," said Colonel Bill Freitas, Papa John's co-op president. "We are proud to partner with Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to provide pizzas to healthcare workers at MedStar Hospitals. We are grateful for your service and it is our privilege to serve you."

Applicable pizza orders can be placed on the Papa John's Pizza website at https://www.papajohns.com/. Additional information on Suburban Propane's nationwide COVID-19 relief efforts can be found at https://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About Papa John's Pizza

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company. In 2019, consumers rated Papa John's No. 1 in product and service quality among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For 18 of the past 20 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the ACSI. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John's at www.papajohns.com.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.