Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces COVID-19 Charitable Initiative with Chick-fil-A Cicero

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, today announced a charitable initiative with Chick-fil-A Cicero in the Greater Syracuse, NY area to deliver 1,250 complete meals, enough to feed every healthcare professional in a 24-hour shift at Crouse Health in Syracuse, NY.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Suburban Propane will work directly with Chick-fil-A Cicero to provide 1,250 boxed meals; including a sandwich, bag of chips, and a cookie, to frontline workers at Crouse Health located at 736 Irving Avenue in Syracuse, NY.

"We are excited to join Chick-fil-A Cicero in applauding our healthcare heroes at Crouse Health for leading the charge and saving lives on the frontlines every day. As part of our SuburbanCares corporate pillar, the safety and health of our employees, customers, and local communities is our top priority. New York State is currently the most COVID-19 impacted region in the United States and it is especially important to come together in support of our great healthcare workers and first responders," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane.

"We are so grateful for the brave and committed people at Crouse during these challenging times," said Jimmer Szatkowski, Chick-fil-A Cicero Owner/Operator. "It is our pleasure to partner with Suburban Propane to provide them with a meal."

"We are pleased and grateful to partner with Suburban Propane and Chick-fil-A to recognize and thank our amazing healthcare team – nurses, doctors and support staff, all of whom have been working tirelessly to keep our patients and our community safe. They are the best," said Kimberly Boynton, President & CEO, Crouse Health.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

