Summerside to benefit from a new solar farm

SUMMERSIDE, PE, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - A thriving economy needs strategic investments in green infrastructure to improve the lives of citizens while limiting impacts on the local environment. Investing in innovative green infrastructure also helps create jobs and improve the quality of life of Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Robert Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont; the Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy; and His Worship Basil Stewart, Mayor of the City of Summerside, announced funding to build a solar energy farm and storage facility in Summerside.

The project involves the construction of a new 21-megawatt solar farm and a battery storage facility. This renewable energy source will improve the energy efficiency of the City of Summerside. The project will allow the City to meet 62percent of its electricity needs through renewable energy and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 21,000 tonnes per year.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $26.3 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $21.9 million, with the City of Summerside providing the balance of the funding.

Quotes

"The people of Summerside and PEI are showing remarkable Canadian leadership on clean, renewable energy. Canada – through the financial resources of the Government of Canada – is here to support you. Summerside residents will benefit from Canada's investment of more than $26.3 million to build a 21-megawatt solar farm and battery storage facility that will help Summerside meet almost 62 percent of its energy needs with a renewable and more reliable energy source."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada is proud to work with partners to get projects built that improve the lives of Canadians. This important project will strengthen our community, support economic growth, and build a greener future for Summerside residents."

Robert Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

"The Government of Prince Edward Island is pleased to invest nearly $22 million in solar and battery storage in Summerside to increase renewable energy generation in our province and help us reach our climate targets. To make real change for our environment, we need to work together to empower our communities to be innovative in sustainability solutions that work for them. We look forward to taking even more steps to help more Island communities become energy independent, through our sustainable communities initiative."

The Honorable Steven Myers, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

"With this announcement the people of Summerside can again showcase their innovative, entrepreneurial spirit. This announcement, and the partnerships that have led to it, again highlight the value of our electric utility and the capacity we have to be nimble, responsive, and to provide national leadership in this sector. Summerside has always embraced leveraging the assets of it community to further the community's economic potential and partnerships and todays marks a major milestone in that journey."

His Worship Basil Stewart, Mayor of the City of Summerside

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration



Innovation



Clean growth and climate change



Trade and investment



Infrastructure

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy: http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2020/14/c8588.html