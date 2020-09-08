4 hours ago
Amid Extreme Heat, Forecasted Offshore Dry Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 21 Counties, Mostly in the Sierra Foothills
6 hours ago
Chevron’s Purchase of Noble Energy: Accelerating the Eastern Mediterranean’s Gas Revolution?
7 hours ago
Tesla starts battery recycling in China
7 hours ago
Novatek charters Arctic LNG 2 fleet
14 hours ago
Why The Oil Industry’s $400 Billion Bet On Plastics Could Backfire
14 hours ago
Suncor Energy provides operational and 2020 guidance update

