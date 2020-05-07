10 hours ago
Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

 May 6, 2020 - 6:30 PM EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Suncor held its Annual General Meeting in Calgary today. A total of approximately 1.16 billion shares (approximately 76.05% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

1.    Shareholders elected the following ten board members (nine of whom are independent), with shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

    Patricia M. Bedient   99.85%
    Mel E. Benson   98.26%
    John D. Gass   99.35%
    Dennis M. Houston  99.47%
    Mark S. Little   98.97%
    Brian P. MacDonald   99.86%
    Maureen McCaw     97.09%
    Lorraine Mitchelmore   99.86%
    Eira M. Thomas  98.11%
    Michael M. Wilson   99.57%


2.    Shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as Suncor’s auditors. 

3.    Management’s approach to executive compensation (say on pay) disclosed in Suncor’s management proxy circular dated February 26, 2020 was approved with 94.64% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

