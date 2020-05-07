Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Suncor held its Annual General Meeting in Calgary today. A total of approximately 1.16 billion shares (approximately 76.05% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.



Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

1. Shareholders elected the following ten board members (nine of whom are independent), with shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Patricia M. Bedient 99.85% Mel E. Benson 98.26% John D. Gass 99.35% Dennis M. Houston 99.47% Mark S. Little 98.97% Brian P. MacDonald 99.86% Maureen McCaw 97.09% Lorraine Mitchelmore 99.86% Eira M. Thomas 98.11% Michael M. Wilson 99.57%



2. Shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as Suncor’s auditors.

3. Management’s approach to executive compensation (say on pay) disclosed in Suncor’s management proxy circular dated February 26, 2020 was approved with 94.64% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Note: the biographies of Board members and further details about Suncor’s corporate governance practices are available at suncor.com .

The text of remarks by Mark Little, president and chief executive officer, and Alister Cowan, chief financial officer, are available at suncor.com/speeches .

An archive of the webcast of the meeting will be available for the next 90 days at suncor.com/webcasts .

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

