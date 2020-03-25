Sungrow Signed a 650 MW Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Avaada

NEW DELHI, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, signed a 650 MW strategic agreement with Avaada Energy to supply 1500V inverter solutions for its upcoming PV projects in 2020, demonstrating the Company's continued efforts on minimize LCOE for solar projects in India.

Avaada Energy, one of the leading Independent Power Producers (IPP) in India, has commissioned over 2 GW of renewable assets and is targeting to expand to 11 GW by 2025.

Sungrow will provide its 1500V 3.125 MW central inverter solution for the upcoming PV projects under this agreement. Developed for large-scale 1500V flat ground plants, the solution features a high DC/AC ratio of over 1.4 and the flexible 6.25 MW or 12.5 MW block design, which can minimize the system cost and be widely utilized in India. Notably, as one of the key players of 1500V technology, Sungrow has over 10 GW of 1500V inverter solutions installed across the globe.

"We value Sungrow's proven performance record worldwide and are delighted to partner with Sungrow to supply numerous landmark projects in India. Sungrow's 1500V turnkey solution perfectly match our demand when we take a holistic comparison regarding the 650 MW projects. Furthermore, the comprehensive local team of Sungrow is paramount to support our business in India," said Mr. Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group.

"Sungrow has been deeply involved in the Indian market for more than five years, including opening its first international factory in India. With high-quality products and superior services, Sungrow has won continued trust of its customers," said Mr. Hu Yukun, Country Manager of Sungrow India.

"In the future, Sungrow will keep strengthening technological innovation, providing more advanced products and solutions for global customers as well as in India, and accelerate its step to fulfill its mission 'Clean power for all' in the era of PV parity," he added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 100 GW installed worldwide as of December 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

