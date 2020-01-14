Sunverge Collaboration with LG to Offer Utilities Most Comprehensive Integrated Residential Smart Home Energy Management Solution

Joint smart home energy management solution will allow utilities to holistically manage about 60 percent of household load in integrated and dynamic manner

Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading Distributed Energy Resource (DER) control and aggregation platform, today announced a strategic alliance with LG Electronics (“LG”), a global leader in smart appliances and renewable energy technology. Sunverge and LG Electronics will jointly offer LG’s premium solar module technologies, energy storage systems and smart appliances integrated with Sunverge’s advanced intelligent energy management platform to deliver utilities an all-in-one solution for integrated smart home energy management, DER control and dynamic flexible load management.

With a turnkey solution that allows utilities to combine and offer an integrated dynamic demand-side management and renewables programs, utilities can maintain continuous customer engagement and offer services ranging from base load and peak load reduction to backup power, frequency and voltage response, and other ancillary services. Through this collaboration, Sunverge and LG are bringing to market a comprehensive and integrated demand-side and renewables technology and program management solution—allowing utilities to holistically manage more than 60 percent of household load in an integrated and dynamic manner.

Together, Sunverge and LG will provide a cohesive hardware and software solution that is integrated and optimized out of the box. Sunverge’s Energy Platform and Intelligent Gateway will seamlessly and holistically control, manage and optimize a broad array of LG’s products, such as PV systems, energy storage systems, air conditioning units and smart appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators and dishwashers. This integration is expected to deliver instant value, savings, comfort and resiliency via backup power to the consumers while providing unparalleled operational efficiencies, feeder level resiliency, visibility and load flexibility to the utility and the overall electrical system.

“Collaboration with leading consumer technology companies like LG will help drive major changes to our electrical systems,” said Martin Milani, CEO of Sunverge. “By leveraging the trusted LG brand, these integrated and advanced smart home solutions will have a wider reach than ever before and will allow utilities to play a major role in electrification of homes and buildings, a key step towards reaching carbon reduction goals. Through near real-time orchestration, aggregation and management of dynamic flexible loads, combined with distributed PV generation and energy storage, far greater overall system flexibility can be achieved upstream which is required for a meaningful and reliable integration of intermittent grid scale renewables generation resources.”

“Pairing Sunverge’s tried-and-true control and aggregation platform with our popular smart appliances and renewable energy solutions will deliver a complete smart energy management solution that utility programs can offer across North America,” said Stephen Hahm, vice president, Energy Solutions, LG Electronics USA. “Together, we are taking a big step towards an electrified world mostly powered by clean renewable energy, and we are looking forward to collaborating with Sunverge on this exciting journey.”

About Sunverge Energy

Sunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge VPP platform is unique in providing dynamic co-optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability, and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities and their customers.

