SVP of Fieldwood joins VP’s from BP and Repsol on Reuters Events Speaker Line-up at Flagship Decommissioning Summit

HOUSTON, January 16 2020 – DecomWorld – part of Reuters Events- today announced additions to the industry leading speaker faculty for their flagship Decommissioning and Abandonment Summit 2020.

The Summit will bring together over 500 industry leaders, 50+ expert speakers, and 30+ exhibitors to a central global meeting place in Houston, Texas for DecomWorld 2020. DecomWorld report over 200 E&P attendees from over 30 international operators already confirmed to attend later this year.

Those taking to the stage, to publicly share lessons learned, insights and project updates include:

DecomWorld provides industry leaders from around the world with a single central meeting place, to harness lessons learned, network and do business. Alongside over 30 E&P delegations, DecomWorld reports VIP attendees confirmed from TSB, Heerema, Langan, Saipem, AllSeas, Stork, Worley, James Fisher Offshore and more!

“We are delighted by the additions to the speaker faculty for this years DecomWorld Summit. With a host of new speakers alongside large groups from international E&P’s and throughout the supply-chain, it’s set to be the largest gathering of decommissioning decision makers anywhere in the world in 2020.” Owen Rolt, Director – Global Projects, DecomWorld

DecomWorld is now part of Reuters Events, after its parent company FC Business Events was acquired as part of the Reuters news and media division of Thomson Reuters earlier this month.

