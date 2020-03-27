Swedish Municipality Nordanstig Continues Partnership With Caverion to Achieve Substantial Energy Savings

Caverion Corporation Investor news 27 March 2020 at 11.00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The municipality of Nordanstig and its housing company Nordanstig Bostäder AB are continuing their partnership with Caverion in Energy Performance Contracting. The agreement includes the building stock and an investment of EUR 15 million during four years. Through the project, the municipality is taking a major step in lowering its maintenance costs and reaching energy and climate goals.

"This is a major investment in the working environment for all users of our properties. It is also a big effort for reaching future energy- and climate goals. Furthermore, we are able to get return on our investment through lowered energy- and maintenance costs, which is also very good. This project also creates many new jobs in the municipality over the next four years," says Ola Wigg, Chairman of the municipal council.

Energy Performance Contracting (EPC) is a long-term contract where different energy efficiency measures and investments in the municipality buildings are financed through savings in energy costs. The implementation phase now launched follows the energy analysis that Caverion completed in 2019. The project in Nordanstig includes a large number of various technical installations and maintenance of various building solutions that combined will bring the municipality's energy use down to a target level guaranteed by Caverion.

"Improving energy efficiency and decreasing emissions is the key for sustainable urban development and for the future of our planet. With this extensive project, Nordanstig will move to the forefront of Swedish municipalities in sustainability. To succeed in our work to reach the energy and sustainability goals of our customers, we at Caverion combine our high expertise in managing energy projects with extensive installation competence and resources and close cooperation with the municipalities' experts", says Juha Mennander, Executive Vice President, Caverion Sweden.

The execution phase starts in April and is expected to be completed by 2023.

Caverion has completed a series of EPC projects in Sweden, Finland and Norway.

For Caverion, Nordanstig Municipality and Nordanstig Bostäder AB belong to Public sector customer segment. Read more about our services to the Public sector.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/swedish-municipality-nordanstig-continues-partnership-with-caverion-to-achieve-substantial-energy-sa,c3072874

The following files are available for download:

For more information, please contact: Erika Björnesparr, Head of Marketing and Communications, Caverion Sweden, tel. +467 3050 9285, [email protected]