Talos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financial And Operational Results And Reduction Of 2020 Spending Guidance HOUSTON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos," or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and provided an operations update. Additionally, in response to recent commodity price trends, the Company will reduce its previously announced 2020 spending guidance by more than $125 million. Inclusive these reductions, Talos expects to remain free cash flow positive for 2020 with average WTI prices of $30 per barrel or higher. Specific details of the revised 2020 guidance will be disclosed in the coming weeks. Key fourth quarter of 2019 highlights: Net Income of $0.3 million ( $0.01 earnings per share – diluted) for the fourth quarter and Adjusted Net Income (1) of $71.6 million ( $1.31 adjusted earnings per share – diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

( earnings per share – diluted) for the fourth quarter and Adjusted Net Income of ( adjusted earnings per share – diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Production of 54.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") in the fourth quarter, of which 73% was oil and 79% was liquids.

Average realized prices of $57.65 /Bbl of oil in the fourth quarter, net of transport and quality deductions, or $0.83 /Bbl above the average WTI benchmark price of $56.82 /Bbl during the same period.

/Bbl of oil in the fourth quarter, net of transport and quality deductions, or /Bbl above the average WTI benchmark price of /Bbl during the same period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $155.8 million in the fourth quarter and Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges (1) of $157.4 million . Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) per Boe of $31.37 , or 67%, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges (1) per Boe of $31.70 , or 67%.

of in the fourth quarter and Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges of . Adjusted EBITDA Margin per Boe of , or 67%, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges per Boe of , or 67%. Capital expenditures, inclusive of plugging and abandonment costs, were $86.8 million in the fourth quarter.

in the fourth quarter. Free Cash Flow (1) of $44.4 million in the fourth quarter.

of in the fourth quarter. Year-end 2019 proved reserves of 141.7 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe"), of which 69% is proved developed with a PV-10 of $3.0 billion and Standardized Measure of $2.5 billion . Pro forma year-end 2019 proved reserves for the recently closed transaction, inclusive of plugging and abandonment obligations:

and Standardized Measure of . Pro forma year-end 2019 proved reserves for the recently closed transaction, inclusive of plugging and abandonment obligations: At SEC prices, 181.3 MMBoe, of which 73% is proved developed, and PV-10 of $3.6 billion .

.

As a supplemental sensitivity, at $45.00 WTI / $2.00 Henry Hub, 166.7 MMBoe, of which 73% is proved developed, and PV-10 of $2.5 billion .

WTI / Henry Hub, 166.7 MMBoe, of which 73% is proved developed, and PV-10 of . As of December 31, 2019 , liquidity position of $673.4 million . Net Debt to Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA (1) was 1.2x. Liquidity as of February 28, 2020 was approximately $600.0 million .

, liquidity position of . Net Debt to Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA was 1.2x. Liquidity as of was approximately . Borrowing base increased to $1,150.0 million from $950.0 million as of February 28, 2020 .

from as of . Approximately 10.6 million barrels of oil hedged for 2020 with a weighted average price of $54.05 per barrel of WTI. (1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges, Cash Flow per Share, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "We exited 2019 with another consecutive quarter generating significant free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share. Talos also exited the year with one of the lowest leverage ratios in our sector, with a 1.2x Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA, and high levels of liquidity. Because of the oil-weighted and highly proved developed nature of our reserve base, significant value is sustained at various commodity prices, with additional upside from our probable reserves and our drilling portfolio. The results from the Claiborne #3 well, which just reached total depth, came in above pre-drill expectations and the well will be tied to existing infrastructure in order to be brought online by mid-year, demonstrating the upside potential of the assets we acquired." Duncan continued, "With the closing of our recent acquisition, we are a larger, more diverse, and more resilient business with an improved combination of free cash flowing assets and a strong balance sheet. As we look into 2020 with the context of recent commodity price trends, we are re-examining costs throughout the organization in order to maintain our healthy leverage and liquidity metrics while also remaining free cash flow positive despite the challenging price environment. We have flexibility in our previously announced capital program for the year through our short-term rig contract structures, and will utilize this flexibility to reduce our discretionary capital investments. Talos's management team and employees have weathered this situation before. In order to be prepared for these situations, we always strive to maintain a conservative leverage position, high liquidity and a strong hedge book. We believe we are well-positioned to safely navigate current market conditions." RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE Closing of Transformative Acquisition of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Portfolio

On February 28, 2020, Talos closed the acquisition of affiliates of ILX Holdings, among other entities (the "Acquired Assets," the "Acquisition," or the "Transaction"). After taking into account customary closing adjustments based on an effective date of July 1, 2019, total cash consideration paid by Talos was reduced from $385.0 million to $291.6 million as the Acquired Assets generated approximately $100.0 million of free cash flow in the eight-month period since the effective date, partially offset by a small working capital position acquired in conjunction with one of the assets. The cash consideration was funded primarily through the Company's revolving credit facility and cash on hand. In addition to the cash consideration, the Company delivered 110,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to certain of the sellers. The preferred shares are expected to automatically convert into 11.0 million common shares on March 30, 2020. The Acquired Assets' average production in the fourth quarter of 2019, impacted by certain downtime, was 18.7 MBoe/d. Also included in the Transaction are over 700,000 gross acres, of which approximately 480,000 are primary term. Borrowing Base Increase

On February 28, 2020, concurrently with the closing of the Acquisition, the borrowing base under Talos's credit facility was upsized from $950.0 million to $1,150.0 million. Macro-Economic Developments and Revised 2020 Guidance

In response to recent trends in oil and gas commodity markets, Talos is reducing its previous 2020 capital and operating expenditure guidance. Among other items, Talos expects to utilize the flexibility provided by its short-term rig contracts to reduce its 2020 guidance by more than $125 million of capital and operating expense from the original budget. Talos expects that, following these changes, it will be able to generate positive free cash flow in 2020 with average WTI prices of $30.00 per barrel or above, inclusive of the Company's existing hedge position. Talos plans to provide additional detail on the revised 2020 guidance in the coming weeks. Drilling and Exploration Activities – U.S. Gulf of Mexico Claiborne Drilling Success : The third development well (MC 794 #3) being drilled in the Claiborne field has reached total depth and has determined to be a success. The well logged 284 feet of true vertical pay across five different pay sands. The well was drilled on budget, exceeds pre-drill expectations and will allow partners to materially increase production and more efficiently develop the asset. The well will be tied-back to the Coelacanth production facility via existing subsea infrastructure with first production expected by mid-year 2020. Completion operations in the MC 794#3 well will follow workover and recompletion activities in the MC 794 #1ST1 well, currently underway, that are designed to target highly productive existing pay sands in the Disc 12 reservoir. Talos owns a 25.3% working interest in the project. The Claiborne field is operated by Beacon Offshore Energy, and partners include affiliates of LLOG Exploration, Ridgewood Claiborne , LLC, a managed entity of Ridgewood Energy Corporation, Red Willow Offshore and CL&F Offshore. Drilling and Exploration Activities – Mexico Block 7: Following the successful completion of the Zama appraisal program, Talos engaged Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (" Netherland Sewell ", or "NSAI") to complete an independent analysis of the discovery. Netherland Sewell's "Best Estimate" of the 2C gross recoverable resource estimate is approximately 670 MMBoe, with 60% of those volumes on Talos's Block 7. NSAI's "High Estimate" of the 3C gross recoverable resource estimate is approximately 1,010 MMBoe, exceeding the high end of the Company's pre-appraisal estimated range of 400 – 800 MMBoe. Talos continues to progress the project closer towards a final investment decision ("FID") by focusing efforts on the front-end engineering and design ("FEED"). Talos continues to be engaged in unitization discussions with Petroleos Mexicanos ("Pemex") with the goal of declaring FID in 2020; however, as previously disclosed, the timing to FID is in part dependent on finalizing unitization discussions with Pemex. Talos holds a 35% participating interest and is Operator of Block 7.



Since 2017, Talos has drilled or participated in eight wells in offshore Mexico , with six successful results leading to two material oil discoveries. FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

Key Financial Highlights:

Period results ($ million):







Revenues(2) $

233.2

Net Income $

0.3

Earnings per share – diluted $

0.01

Adjusted Net Income(1) $

71.6

Adjusted Earnings per share – diluted(1) $

1.31

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $

155.8

Adjusted EBITDA excl. hedges(1) $

157.4

Capital Expenditures (including Plug & Abandonment) $

86.8

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1):







Adjusted EBITDA (% of Revenue)



67 % Adjusted EBITDA per Boe $

31.37

Adjusted EBITDA excl. hedges (% of Revenue)



67 % Adjusted EBITDA excl. hedges per Boe $

31.70











Production, Realized Prices and Revenue

Production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 5.0 MMBoe, with oil production accounting for 73% of the total. Oil price realizations, net of certain gathering, transportation, quality differentials and other costs, were $57.65 per barrel, representing an average for the quarter of $0.83 per barrel above the average WTI price over the same period.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Production volumes





Oil production volume (MBbls)

3,619

NGL production volume (MBbls)

313

Natural Gas production volume (MMcf)

6,205

Total production volume (MBoe)

4,966









Average net daily production volumes





Oil (MBbl/d)

39.3

NGL (MBbl/d)

3.4

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

67.4

Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

54.0









Average realized prices (excluding hedges)(3)





Oil ($/Bbl) $57.65

NGL ($/Bbl) $14.62

Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $2.18

Average Realized Price ($/Boe) $47.90









Average NYMEX prices





WTI ($/Bbl) $ 56.82

Henry Hub ($/MMBtu) $ 2.40









Revenues ($ million)





Oil $ 208.6

NGL

4.6

Natural Gas

13.5

Revenue – Operations

226.7

Other revenue

6.5

Total revenue $ 233.2



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Production



% Oil



% Liquids



%

Operated

Average net daily production volumes by asset (MBoe/d)





























Green Canyon





























Phoenix Complex

19.2





80 %



86 %



100 % Green Canyon 18

1.0





88 %



92 %



100 % Green Canyon Area

20.2





80 %



86 %



100 %































Mississippi Canyon





























Amberjack

2.1





90 %



93 %



99 % Pompano

10.9





83 %



88 %



100 % Ram Powell

4.7





63 %



74 %



100 % Gunflint

1.0





79 %



84 %



0 % Mississippi Canyon Area

18.7





79 %



85 %



94 %































Shelf and Other Deepwater





























Shelf

13.3





54 %



61 %



92 % Other deepwater

1.8





67 %



75 %



74 % Shelf and Other Deepwater Area

15.1





56 %



62 %



90 %































Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

54.0





73 %



79 %



95 % Expenses

Total lease operating expenses ("LOE"), inclusive of Workover and Maintenance and insurance costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $59.2 million or $11.92/Boe. General and administrative expenses ("G&A") for the quarter were $17.5 million (excluding $1.8 million of stock-based compensation and $4.1 million of transaction-related expenses), or $3.52/Boe.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019



Per Boe

Lease Operating Expenses – includes workover & maintenance and insurance(4) $ 59.2



$ 11.92

General & Administrative Expenses(4)(5) $ 17.5



$ 3.52

Other Financial Metrics Capital Expenditures & Asset Management Activities

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $86.8 million, inclusive of plugging & abandonment costs.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Capital Expenditures





U.S. Drilling & Completions $ 48.2

Mexico Appraisal & Exploration

(2.9)

Asset Management

8.8

Seismic and G&G / Land / Capitalized G&A

11.8

Total Capital Expenditures $ 65.9

Plugging & Abandonment

20.9

Total Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment $ 86.8

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $826.5 million in total debt, inclusive of the HP-I finance lease. Already accounted for in this figure is the additional $35.0 million borrowed from the Company's credit facility to pay for the $31.8 million deposit related to the Acquisition, and the $5.0 million acquisition of certain leases from Venari Resources. Talos had a liquidity position of $673.4 million as of year-end 2019, including $586.4 million available under the Bank Credit Facility and approximately $87.0 million of cash. LTM Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019 was $614.2 million. Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio was 1.2x. PROVED RESERVES – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2019, Talos had proved reserves of 141.7 MMBoe, with 82% comprised of liquids (75% crude oil and 7% NGLs). The discovered resources associated with the Company's offshore Mexico assets are not yet qualified as proved reserves per Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") rules and, therefore, are not included in any of the reserves information provided in this press release. The standardized measure of proved reserves and the present value of the Company's proved reserves, discounted at 10% ("PV-10")(1), at year-end 2019 were $2.5 billion and $3.0 billion, respectively. Standardized measure and PV-10 include the present value of all asset retirement obligations associated with the relevant assets and properties. The following table summarizes our proved reserves at December 31, 2019:



Summary of Proved Reserves(7)





MBoe



Percent of

Total

Proved



Percent

Oil



Standardized

Measure



PV-10(6)

(in thousands) (in thousands) Proved Developed Producing





68,331





48%





79%











$ 1,837,964 Proved Developed Non-Producing





29,648





21%





62%













378,244 Total Proved Developed





97,979





69%





74%













2,216,208 Proved Undeveloped





43,756





31%





79%













776,814 Total Proved





141,735



















$ 2,537,595



$ 2,993,022



(6) PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and differs from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation of PV-10 of our proved reserves to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows at December 31, 2019.



(7) Proved oil, natural gas and NGL reserves attributable to our net interests in oil and natural gas properties were estimated and compiled for reporting purposes by our reservoir engineers and audited by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. The following table summarizes our proved reserves by asset at December 31, 2019:



Estimated Proved Reserves(7)







Full Year 2019(7)





MBoe







% Oil







% Natural Gas







% NGLs







% Proved Developed







Net

Production (MBoe)







%

Operated

United States Core Properties















































































Phoenix Complex



55,381









80 %







14 %







6 %







51 %







5,980









100 % Pompano



27,241









80 %







12 %







8 %







85 %







3,946









100 % Ram Powell



12,795









55 %







32 %







13 %







100 %







2,039









100 % Amberjack



8,581









92 %







6 %







2 %







100 %







784









99 % United States Core Properties Subtotal



103,998









78 %







15 %







7 %







70 %







12,749































































































Other United States Properties(8)



37,737









69 %







27 %







4 %







66 %







6,207









82 % Total United States



141,735









75 %







18 %







7 %







69 %







18,956

















(8) Other United States Properties includes Gulf of Mexico shelf and deepwater. Pro Forma proved and probable reserves – as of December 31, 2019 Pro forma for the Acquired Assets, Talos proved reserves as of December 31, 2019, were 181.3 MMBoe, with 70% crude oil. The PV-10 at year-end 2019 was 3.6 billion. The following table summarizes Talos's pro forma proved reserves at December 31, 2019 at SEC Pricing:



Summary of Pro Forma Proved Reserves(9) – SEC prices





MBoe



Percent of

Total Proved



Percent

Oil

PV-10



(in thousands) Proved Developed Producing





90,203





50%





74%

$ 2,303,981 Proved Developed Non-Producing





41,568





23%





58%



504,997 Total Proved Developed





131,771





73%





69%



2,808,978 Proved Undeveloped





49,521





27%





74%



817,798 Total Proved





181,292

















$ 3,626,776

































In addition to the proved reserves, Talos's pro forma probable reserves at year-end 2019 were 61.4 MMBoe and had a PV-10 of $1.5 billion. In accordance with guidelines established by the SEC, the Company's estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2019 were determined to be economically producible under existing economic conditions, which requires the use of the 12-month average price for each commodity, calculated as the unweighted arithmetic average of the price on the first day of each month for the year end December 31, 2019. The West Texas Intermediate spot price and the Henry Hub spot price were utilized as the referenced price and appropriately adjusted for quality, transportation, fees, energy content and basis differentials. Therefore, the standardized measure and PV-10 of Talos's proved reserves at December 31, 2019, are based on an average crude oil price of $55.69 per barrel and an average natural gas price of $2.58 per MMBtu, prior to being adjusted for quality, transportation, fees, energy content and basis differentials. The following table provides a supplement sensitivity for Talos's pro forma proved reserves at December 31, 2019 at flat $45.00 WTI and $2.00 Henry Hub pricing:





Summary of Pro Forma Proved Reserves – $45.00/Bbl WTI





MBoe



Percent of

Total Proved



Percent

Oil

PV-10



(in thousands) Proved Developed Producing





85,297





51%





74%



$ 1,670,417 Proved Developed Non-Producing





35,987





22%





58%





308,325 Total Proved Developed





121,284





73%





69%





1,978,743 Proved Undeveloped





45,407





27%





75%





514,649 Total Proved





166,691



















$ 2,493,392





































In addition to the proved reserves, Talos's pro forma probable reserves at year-end 2019 were 61.9 MMBoe and had a PV-10 of $1.1 billion. Footnotes: (1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Includes $6.5 million of federal royalty refund. (3) Average realized prices are net of certain gathering, transportation, quality differentials and other costs. (4) Includes insurance costs. (5) Excludes non-cash stock based compensation and transaction-related expenses. (6) PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and differs from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation of PV-10 of our proved reserves to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows at December 31, 2019. (7) Proved oil, natural gas and NGL reserves attributable to our net interests in oil and natural gas properties were estimated and compiled for reporting purposes by our reservoir engineers and audited by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (8) Other United States Properties includes Gulf of Mexico shelf and deepwater. (9) Pro forma proved oil, natural gas and NGL reserves attributable to our net interests in oil and natural gas properties were estimated and compiled for reporting purposes by our reservoir engineers. Approximately 85% of the reserves were audited by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. and Cawley, Gillespie and Associates. HEDGES The following table reflects the contracted volumes and weighted average prices the Company will receive under the terms of its derivative contracts as of December 31, 2019, including contracts entered into following the end of the fiscal year: Production Period

Instrument Type

Average Daily Volumes



Weighted Average Swap Price



Weighted Average Put Price



Weighted Average Call Price

Crude Oil – WTI:





(Bbls)



(per Bbl)



(per Bbl)



(per Bbl)

January 2020 – December 2020

Swap



21,366



$ 53.72



$ —



$ —

January 2021 – December 2021

Swap



2,984



$ 50.08



$ —



$ —

January 2020 – December 2020

Collar



7,481



$ —



$ 55.00



$ 64.23

Natural Gas – Henry Hub NYMEX:





(MMBtu)



(per MMBtu)



(per MMBtu)



(per MMBtu)

January 2020 – December 2020

Swaps



20,724



$ 2.65



$ —



$ —

January 2021 – December 2021

Swaps



5,000



$ 2.39



$ —



$ —

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION Talos will host an earnings conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Listeners can access the earnings conference call live over the Internet through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8927 (U.S. toll-free), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll-free) or 1-412-902-4263 (International). Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference through March 19, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using access code 10139354. ABOUT TALOS ENERGY Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Our activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT Sergio Maiworm

+1.713.328.3008

[email protected] CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This communication may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "forecast, "may," "objective," plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, potential adverse reactions or changes to competitive responses to the business combination between Talos Energy LLC and Stone Energy Corporation, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of such business combination are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies, and other factors that may affect our future results and business, generally, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, to be filed with the SEC subsequent to the issuance of this communication. Should one or more of these risks occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication. Estimates for our future production volumes are based on assumptions of capital expenditure levels and the assumption that market demand and prices for oil and gas will continue at levels that allow for economic production of these products. The production, transportation and marketing of oil and gas are subject to disruption due to transportation and processing availability, mechanical failure, human error, hurricanes and numerous other factors. Our estimates are based on certain other assumptions, such as well performance, which may vary significantly from those assumed. Therefore, we can give no assurance that our future production volumes will be as estimated. Cautionary Note to Investors The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. In this communication, the Company uses certain broader terms such as "gross recoverable resources" that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit the Company from including in filings with the SEC. These types of estimates do not represent, and are not intended to represent, any category of reserves based on SEC definitions, are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and do not constitute "reserves" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These estimates are subject to greater uncertainties, and accordingly, are subject to a substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures and risk factors in the reports the Company files with the SEC. Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Year Ended December 31,





2019



2018

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 87,022



$ 139,914

Restricted cash



—





1,248

Accounts receivable















Trade, net



107,842





103,025

Joint interest, net



16,552





20,244

Other



6,346





19,686

Assets from price risk management activities



8,393





75,473

Prepaid assets



65,877





38,911

Income tax receivable



116





10,701

Other current assets



1,836





7,644

Total current assets



293,984





416,846

Property and equipment:















Proved properties



4,066,260





3,629,430

Unproved properties, not subject to amortization



194,532





108,209

Other property and equipment



29,843





33,191

Total property and equipment



4,290,635





3,770,830

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization



(2,065,023)





(1,719,609)

Total property and equipment, net



2,225,612





2,051,221

Other long-term assets:















Other well equipment inventory



7,732





9,224

Operating lease assets



7,779





—

Other assets



54,375





2,695

Total assets

$ 2,589,482



$ 2,479,986

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 71,357



$ 51,019

Accrued liabilities



154,816





188,650

Accrued royalties



31,729





38,520

Current portion of long-term debt



—





443

Current portion of asset retirement obligations



61,051





68,965

Liabilities from price risk management activities



19,476





550

Accrued interest payable



10,249





10,200

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



1,594





—

Other current liabilities



20,180





22,071

Total current liabilities



370,452





380,418

Long-term liabilities:















Long-term debt, net of discount and deferred financing costs



732,981





654,861

Asset retirement obligations



308,427





313,852

Liabilities from price risk management activities



511





—

Operating lease liabilities



17,239





—

Other long-term liabilities



81,595





123,359

Total liabilities



1,511,205





1,472,490

Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)















Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



—





—

Common stock $0.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized; 54,197,004 and 54,155,768 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



542





542

Additional paid-in capital



1,346,142





1,334,090

Accumulated deficit



(268,407)





(327,136)

Total stockholders' equity



1,078,277





1,007,496

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,589,482



$ 2,479,986

Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per common share amounts)





Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019



Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2019



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2018



Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2018

Revenues:































Oil revenue

$ 208,632



$ 833,118



$ 225,861



$ 781,815

Natural gas revenue



13,540





55,278





24,246





73,610

NGL revenue



4,573





19,668





8,557





35,863

Other



6,495





19,556





—





—

Total revenue



233,240





927,620





258,664





891,288

Operating expenses:











-

















Lease operating expense



59,197





243,427





64,464





226,291

Production taxes



282





1,349





456





1,989

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



97,413





345,931





84,145





288,719

Write-down of oil and natural gas properties



(1,557)





12,221





—





—

Accretion expense



7,521





34,389





10,930





35,344

General and administrative expense



23,414





77,209





24,696





85,816

Total operating expenses



186,270





714,526





184,691





638,159

Operating income



46,970





213,094





73,973





253,129

Interest expense



(24,574)





(97,847)





(23,857)





(90,114)

Price risk management activities income (expense)



(59,508)





(95,337)





256,917





60,435

Other income



847





2,678





2,175





1,012

Net income (loss) before income taxes



(36,265)





22,588





309,208





224,462

Income tax benefit (expense)



36,569





36,141





(2,922)





(2,922)

Net income (loss)

$ 304



$ 58,729



$ 306,286



$ 221,540

Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)





Year Ended December 31,





2019



2018



2017

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income (loss)

$ 58,729



$ 221,540



$ (62,868)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities























Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense



380,320





324,063





176,647

Write-down of oil and natural gas properties and other well inventory



12,386





244





260

Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount



5,207





4,253





2,383

Equity based compensation, net of amounts capitalized



6,964





2,893





875

Price risk management activities expense (income)



95,337





(60,435)





27,563

Net cash received (paid) on settled derivative instruments



(8,820)





(111,147)





23,834

Settlement of asset retirement obligations



(75,331)





(112,946)





(32,573)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



5,788





(786)





(9,132)

Other current assets



(15,114)





(2,624)





(4,441)

Accounts payable



7,523





(48,825)





2,409

Other current liabilities



(35,459)





32,044





46,364

Other non-current assets and liabilities, net



(43,797)





15,171





4,732

Net cash provided by operating activities



393,733





263,445





176,053

Cash flows from investing activities:























Exploration, development and other capital expenditures



(463,409)





(240,914)





(155,177)

Cash (paid for) received from acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(37,916)





278,409





(2,464)

Proceeds from sale of other property and equipment



5,369





—





—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(495,956)





37,495





(157,641)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Redemption of Senior Notes and other long-term debt



(10,567)





(25,257)





(1,000)

Proceeds from Bank Credit Facility



110,000





319,000





10,000

Repayment of Bank Credit Facility



(25,000)





(54,000)





—

Repayment of LLC Bank Credit Facility



—





(403,000)





(15,000)

Deferred financing costs



(1,963)





(17,002)





—

Other deferred payments



(9,921)





—





—

Payments of finance lease



(14,133)





(12,952)





(12,412)

Employee stock transactions



(333)





—





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



48,083





(193,211)





(18,412)



























Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(54,140)





107,729





—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:























Balance, beginning of period



141,162





33,433





33,433

Balance, end of period

$ 87,022



$ 141,162



$ 33,433



























Supplemental Non-Cash Transactions:























Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 90,956



$ 100,664



$ 40,626

Supplemental Cash Flow Information:























Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized

$ 62,571



$ 53,476



$ 47,994

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION Certain financial information included in our financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Earnings per Share," "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges," "Free Cash Flow," "Net Debt," "LTM Adjusted EBITDA" and "Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA." These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures which may be reported by other companies. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are to provide management and investors with (i) additional information to evaluate, with certain adjustments, items required or permitted in calculating covenant compliance under our debt agreements, (ii) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (iii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iv) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following: EBITDA. Net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, and accretion expense. Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA plus non-cash write-down of oil and natural gas properties, loss on debt extinguishment, transaction related costs, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivatives, non-cash (gain) loss on sale of assets, non-cash write-down of other well equipment inventory and non-cash equity-based compensation expense. We also present Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges and as a percentage of revenue to further analyze our business, which are outlined below: Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges. Adjusted EBITDA plus net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges is important to provide management and investors with information about the impact of actual commodity price changes on our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin. EBITDA divided by Revenue, as a percentage. It is also defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the total production volume, expressed in Boe, in the period, and described as dollar per Boe. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin is important to provide management and investors with information about how much we retain in Adjusted EBITDA terms as compared to the revenue we generate and how much per barrel we generate after accounting for certain operational and corporate costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges bears the same definition and our intended utility of Adjusted EBITDA Margin, but using Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges instead of Adjusted EBITDA. The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted EBITDA Margins excluding hedges for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for Boe, $/Boe and percentage data): ($ thousands, except per Boe) Three Months

Ended, December 31,

2019



Twelve Months

Ended, December 31,

2019



Twelve Months

Ended, December 31,

2018



Twelve Months

Ended, December 31,

2017

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:





























Net income (loss) $ 304



$ 58,729



$ 221,540



$ (62,868)

Interest expense

24,574





97,847





90,114





80,934

Income tax expense (benefit)

(36,569)





(36,141)





2,922





—

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

97,413





345,931





288,719





157,352

Accretion expense

7,521





34,389





35,344





19,295

EBITDA

93,243





500,755





638,639





194,713

Write-down of oil and natural gas properties

(1,557)





12,221





—





—

Loss on debt extinguishment

132





132





1,764





—

Transaction related costs

4,111





7,460





32,484





9,652

Derivative fair value (gain) loss(1)

59,508





95,337





(60,435)





27,563

Net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments(1)

(1,618)





(8,820)





(111,147)





23,834

Non-cash (gain) loss on sale of assets

—





—





(1,710)





—

Non-cash write-down of other well equipment inventory

165





165





244





260

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

1,800





6,964





2,893





875

Adjusted EBITDA $ 155,784



$ 614,214



$ 502,732



$ 256,897

Net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments(1)

1,618





8,820





111,147





(23,834)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges $ 157,402



$ 623,034



$ 613,879



$ 233,063

Production and Revenue:





























Production – MBoe(2)

4,966





18,959





16,742





10,472

Revenue

233,240





927,620





891,288





412,828

Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges margin:





























Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue (%)

67 %



66 %



56 %



62 % Adjusted EBITDA per Boe(2) $ 31.37



$ 32.40



$ 30.03



$ 24.53

Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges divided by Revenue (%)

67 %



67 %



69 %



56 % Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges per Boe(2) $ 31.70



$ 32.86



$ 36.67



$ 22.26





(1) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted EBITDA on a cash basis during the period the derivatives settled. (2) One Boe is equal to six Mcf of natural gas or one Bbl of oil or NGLs based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow We believe the presentation of Free Cash Flow is important to provide investors with additional important information to evaluate our business. These measures are widely used by investors in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Please see "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" above. ($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow:





Adjusted EBITDA $ 155,784

Less: Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment

(86,836)

Less: Interest expense

(24,574)

Free Cash Flow $ 44,374

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share

"Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Earnings per Share" are to provide management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Net Income. Net income (loss) plus accretion expense, transaction related costs, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments and non-cash equity-based compensation expense. Adjusted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Net Income divided by the number of common shares. ($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:





Net Income $ 304

Accretion expense

7,521

Transaction related costs

4,111

Derivative fair value (gain) loss(1)

59,508

Net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments(1)

(1,618)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

1,800

Adjusted Net Income $ 71,626









Weighted average common shares outstanding at December 31, 2019:





Basic

54,203

Diluted

54,559









Net Income per common share (Earnings Per Share):





Basic $ 0.01

Diluted $ 0.01









Adjusted Net Income per common share (Adjusted Earnings Per Share):





Basic $ 1.32

Diluted $ 1.31





(1) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted Net Income on a cash basis during the period the derivatives settled. Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA We believe the presentation of Net Debt, LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is important to provide management and investors with additional important information to evaluate our business. These measures are widely used by investors and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies Net Debt Total Debt principal of the Company plus the Finance Lease balance minus Cash. Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt divided by the LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt ($ thousands) at December 31, 2019:





Debt principal $ 746,928

Finance lease

79,535

Total Debt

826,463

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(87,022)

Net Debt $ 739,441









Calculation of LTM EBITDA:





Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019

614,214

LTM Adjusted EBITDA

614,214









Calculation of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA:





Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.2 x The Adjusted EBITDA information included in this communication provides additional relevant information to our investors and creditors. Talos needs to comply with a financial covenant included in its Bank Credit Facility that requires it to maintain a Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio equal to or lower than 3.0x. For purposes of covenant compliance, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, with certain adjustments, is calculated, as of December 31, 2019 and in subsequent quarters, as the sum of quarterly Adjusted EBITDA for the 12-month period ended on that quarter. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687245/Talos_Energy_Logo.jpg





