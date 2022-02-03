2 mins ago
Tamarack sells first SLB from a North American oil producer
36 mins ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 268 Bcf
18 hours ago
Cureton Midstream acquires Gilcrest System from Aka Energy Group
18 hours ago
Flotek and ProFrac team up to provide sustainable, vertically integrated solutions
19 hours ago
U.S. oil producer Hannathon looks to sell Texas land – documents
20 hours ago
Russia warns of power price spike if energy transition is hasty

Tamarack sells first SLB from a North American oil producer

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Finance   by

World Oil

Bloomberg) — Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. sold a sustainability-linked bond, the first such sale by an oil and gas driller in North America, according to an underwriter of the offering.

Tamarack sells first SLB from a North American oil producer- oil and gas 360

The Calgary-based company priced C$200 million ($173 million) of bonds maturing May 2027 at a yield of 7.25%, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The transaction will include an interest rate increase of as much as 100 basis points should Tamarack fail to reach certain targets for reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions and hiring of indigenous people, the people said.

“It is encouraging to see that Tamarark Valley ties its financing to their carbon intensity target but they will need to execute on operational efficiencies,” said Aaron Young, associate portfolio manager at RP Investment Advisors LP, who added that the company’s carbon intensity rose between 2019 and 2020 due to factors including acquisitions. The “target for indigenous workforce representation is a positive development.”

Sustainability-linked bonds generally penalize issuers with higher borrowing costs if they don’t meet certain environmental, social and governance metrics. If the borrower meets or exceeds targets, coupons remain unchanged. In contrast to green bonds, companies can use deal proceeds as part of their general funding plans. While sales of sustainability-linked bonds are picking up, they are still an relatively small portion of total environmental, social and governance (ESG) bond issuance.

On top of being the first sustainability-linked bond out of an oil and gas producer in North America, it’s also the first targeting the Canadian-dollar high yield market, according to a representative of National Bank of Canada, one of the arrangers of the transaction.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to fund a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition of Crestwynd Exploration announced in December, and partially repay amounts outstanding under its sustainability-linked loan, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.  The order book was more than twice the issue size, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

A representative of Tamarack didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.