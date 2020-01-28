Targa Resources Corp. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before the market opens for trading on Thursday, February 20, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its 2019 financial results and present its business outlook for 2020. The conference call will be webcast live over the internet and may be accessed either through webcast or telephone dial-in.

Event Information

Event: Targa Resources Corp. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Webcast and Presentation

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: www.targaresources.com under "Events and Presentations" or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c8rc77dw

Dial-in Information (audio only - please dial in 10 minutes ahead): North America Toll Free: (877) 881-2598 Outside North America: (443) 818-6422 Participant Passcode: 1191436

Replay Information

A webcast replay will be available at the link above approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. A quarterly earnings supplement presentation and updated investor presentation will also be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website prior to the start of the conference call, or directly at https://ir.targaresources.com/events

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and selling crude oil.

For more information, please visit our website at www.targaresources.com .

