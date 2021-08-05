18 mins ago
Petrobras earnings jump on oil rally and Brazil’s water crisis
1 hour ago
Canadian Natural sets new emission goals after profit beat
2 hours ago
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
2 hours ago
Oil rises on Mideast tensions but virus concerns weigh
3 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 13 Bcf
21 hours ago
Exclusive: Synthetic Fuel Plant will Convert Municipal Trash into Aviation Fuel

Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Increases 2021 Financial Outlook

