Targa Resources Partners LP Announces 2019 Schedules K-1 Available

HOUSTON, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Partners LP (“Targa Resources Partners” or the “Partnership”) today announced it has completed the 2019 tax packages for the holders of Targa Resources Partners 9% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (“Series A Preferred Units”), including Schedules K-1.



The tax packages are available online by accessing the Partnership's website at www.targaresources.com. The Partnership expects to complete the tax package mailing during the week of March 1, 2020. A link to K-1 Tax Support is located by first clicking on “Investors” and then clicking on “Tax Matters.” The tax packages can also be accessed directly by clicking https://www.partnerdatalink.com/targapreferreda .

Changes to tax packages for Targa Resources Partners LP Series A Preferred Units can be (i) made by clicking https://www.partnerdatalink.com/targapreferreda or www.targaresources.com , (ii) submitted by email to [email protected] , (iii) faxed to (215) 982-6302, (iv) directed to the Partnership’s K-1 call center at (844) 435-5150, or (v) mailed to the post office box shown below.

Partner DataLink

Targa Resources Partners LP

P. O. Box 8447

Hermitage, TN 37076-8447

For more information, please visit our website at www.targaresources.com .



Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at [email protected] or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad

Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale

Chief Financial Officer