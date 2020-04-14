Tatanka Midstream Brings on Industry Veteran Christine Whelchel as Chief Operating Officer

Christine Whelchel joins Tatanka Midstream from Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Ms. Whelchel brings more than 23 years of engineering and operations experience in the oil and gas industry.

Tatanka is pursuing the acquisition and greenfield development of midstream assets across North America.

The company is backed by an initial $500 million capital commitment from EnCap Flatrock Midstream.

Tatanka Midstream, LLC (“Tatanka”) today announced Christine Whelchel has joined the company as a founder and its chief operating officer (“COO”). In addition to oversight responsibility for the integration, efficiency and effectiveness of Tatanka’s future assets, Ms. Whelchel is a strategic partner in the development and execution of the company’s corporate and competitive strategy. Tatanka is focused on acquiring and building midstream assets in North America. Tatanka’s goal is to create value by improving the operations, maintenance and overall efficiency of acquired businesses and by building highly competitive new assets that serve the continually growing and changing needs of the North American energy market. The company is backed by an initial $500 million capital commitment from EnCap Flatrock Midstream.

Tatanka Midstream Chief Operating Officer Christine Whelchel (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled that Christine is on board. She is not only a top-notch senior midstream professional, she embodies the values and leadership qualities that we hold dear,” said Tatanka Midstream CEO Keith Casey. “Together, the members of our senior management team have more than 100 years of collective experience in the midstream and downstream sectors. We have highly complementary commercial, financial, engineering and operational skill sets. When you combine that with EnCap Flatrock’s financial strength and decades of midstream and energy finance experience, we bring a very powerful combination to the marketplace.”

Prior to Tatanka, Ms. Whelchel was with Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), where she most recently served as senior director of crude oil gathering operations. In this role she was responsible for all aspects of the crude gathering business in the San Juan and Delaware basins. Before Andeavor’s merger with MPC, she held roles of increasing responsibility at Andeavor including director of gas gathering operations; director of gas processing operations; and manager of engineering. At Andeavor, she also was a key leader for due diligence and integration activities. Ms. Whelchel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering and petroleum refining from Colorado School of Mines and a Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University. She is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Colorado.

About Tatanka Midstream, LLC

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and formed in 2020, Tatanka Midstream is an independent energy company focused on acquiring and building midstream assets in North America. Tatanka’s goal is to create value by improving the operations, maintenance and overall efficiency of acquired businesses and building highly competitive new assets that serve the continually growing and changing needs of the North American energy market. The company is led by four industry veterans: Chief Executive Officer Keith Casey, President and Chief Investment Officer Nate Weeks, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Mata and Chief Operating Officer Christine Whelchel, who together have approximately 100 years of collective experience in the midstream and downstream energy sectors. Please visit www.tatankamidstream.com for more information.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream

EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to new management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. Further information is available at www.efmidstream.com.

