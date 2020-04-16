TC PipeLines, LP to release first quarter 2020 results on May 6

HOUSTON, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6 pre-market. Nathan Brown, President of the General Partner, along with other members of management, will discuss the Partnership’s financial results and latest developments in a teleconference and webcast on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. (CDT) / 11 a.m. (EDT).



Members of the investment community and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 1-800-806-5484 and enter pass code 3139820#. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast will also be available through the Partnership’s website at TCPipeLinesLP.com/events or via the following URL: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10573 . Slides for the conference call will be posted on the Partnership’s website under “Events and Presentations” prior to the webcast.

A replay of the teleconference will also be available two hours after the conclusion of the call and until 11 p.m. (CDT) and midnight (EDT) on May 13, 2020, by calling 1-800-408-3053, then entering pass code 6063505#.

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in eight federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership’s website at www.tcpipelineslp.com .

Media Inquiries:

Jaimie Harding / Hejdi Carlsen

403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

Unitholder and Analyst Inquiries:

Rhonda Amundson

877-290-2772

[email protected]

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/535ce212-c752-44e6-9264-11fefd1826cd