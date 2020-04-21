TechnipFMC Announces Revised Dividend Policy

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors revised its dividend policy to $0.13 per share on an annualized basis due to the sharp decline in commodity pricing and the impact of COVID-19.

The Company made a dividend payment of $0.13 per share in April 2020, which fulfills this annual dividend for 2020. The Company is taking this action to further strengthen the balance sheet and preserve liquidity.

The Company intends to pay its 2021 dividend in quarterly installments beginning in April 2021.

Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections, including the following known material factors:

unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in our industry;

demand for our products and services, which is affected by changes in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas in domestic and international markets;

risks associated with disease outbreaks and changes in, and the administration of, treaties, laws, and regulations, including the response to public health issues, such as COVID-19; and

risks associated with being an English public limited company, including the need for “distributable profits” and the risk that we may not be able to pay dividends in accordance with our announced capital allocation plan.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward‑looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

