Teck and Suncor Cut Production at This Giant Oil Mine

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK), one of Canada's largest and most diversified miners, looked to move into the oil space to further increase its diversification. Although its massive Fort Hills oil sands project managed to stay alive through the last deep energy market downturn, the COVID-19-related oil plunge may be more than Teck and its Fort Hills partners can handle. Here's what's going on at Fort Hills today.

But first, some background. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Teck's energy business had a gross profit margin of just 1%. There's not much room for adversity in that number -- which helps explain why earlier this year Teck decided to hit the pause button on a second energy investment, known as Frontier. This resulted in a $1.3 billion writedown. That move, however, came in late February, before energy markets really started to go haywire.

