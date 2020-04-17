19 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-17-2020
19 hours ago
Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results
1 day ago
Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Annual Results
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-16-2020
2 days ago
U.S. judge cancels Keystone pipeline permit
2 days ago
Yuma Energy, Inc. Files for Chapter 11 Protection

TECO Peoples Gas Named One of the Easiest Utilities to Do Business With

in Press Releases   by
 April 17, 2020 - 5:54 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
TECO Peoples Gas Named One of the Easiest Utilities to Do Business With

TAMPA, Fla.

Utilities continue to exceed customer expectations by making service easier

TECO Peoples Gas again was recognized as one of the easiest utilities in the nation with which to conduct business, based on first-quarter Customer Effort index scores from the 2020 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study conducted by Escalent. Peoples Gas ranked in the top three out of the 140 electric, natural gas and combination utilities included in the survey. The Customer Effort index score measures how easy it is for customers to interact with a utility across a variety of touchpoints, including obtaining service and finding information and offerings.

“We always put our customers first,” said T.J. Szelistowski, president of Peoples Gas. “Especially in these trying times, I’m pleased to see our customers recognizing our continued efforts and investments to make it easy to do business with us, even while many of our employees are working remotely and altering day-to-day operations for the safety of the more than 200 communities we serve.”

Last year, Peoples Gas received the highest overall score in the nation for the fifth year in a row in the 2019 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study. The Cogent Reports study by Market Strategies International provides a comprehensive view into utilities’ relationships with their residential customers. Peoples Gas also has been repeatedly designated a Customer Champion and an Environmental Champion by the same group.

Escalent is a human behavior and analytics firm that conducts the Cogent Syndicated studies. More than 62,000 residential utility customers responded to the survey.

Peoples Gas System, Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serves about 400,000 customers across Florida. Peoples Gas is a subsidiary of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Sylvia Vega 813.228.4381

Copyright Business Wire 2020

Source: Business Wire (April 17, 2020 - 5:54 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice