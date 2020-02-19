Tecogen Receives Tecochill Order for Mid-Atlantic Hospital

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas-powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an order for three (3) 400-ton Tecochill® chillers to a Veterans Administration (VA) hospital in the mid-Atlantic United States. The Tecochill selection was part of several energy efficiency measures provided to the hospital by a large Energy Services Company (ESCO) and will significantly reduce both the cost of energy as well as the carbon footprint of the hospital. The units will include Tecogen's proprietary Ultera emissions system, which significantly reduces criteria pollutants such as CO and NOx. The system is expected to be installed and operational in late 2020.

"Hospitals continue to be an excellent application for our Tecochill system," said Stephen Lafaille, Director of Business Development at Tecogen. "Hospitals typically have a simultaneous need for heating and cooling in order to maintain proper climate control. The Tecochill is a perfect solution because the cost of operation is significantly less than electric chillers and the utilization of waste heat reduces the operation of the existing heating system, resulting in further savings for the hospital."

The order will add to a growing fleet of Tecogen equipment in the mid-Atlantic region, which is currently served out of Tecogen's New Jersey service center.

"I am encouraged to see more sales activity in the mid-Atlantic region," stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to cost savings using affordable natural gas to cool the facility, the overall greenhouse gas savings of Tecochill are substantial given the fuel mix of the electric grid in the region."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

