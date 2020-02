Teekay Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Results Conference Calls

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE:TK), Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP), and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2020.



All shareholders, unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference calls by choosing from the following options:

By dialing:

Entity Date Time (ET) Telephone Number (North America) Telephone Number (International) Conference Code Teekay February 27, 2020 11:00 a.m. 1 800 367 2403 1-647-490-5367 9284962 Teekay LNG February 27, 2020 12:00 p.m. 1 800 367 2403 1-647-490-5367 7620501 Teekay Tankers February 27, 2020 1:00 p.m. 1 800 367 2403 1-647-490-5367 9736884

By accessing the webcasts, which will be available on Teekay's website at www.teekay.com at the times noted above (the archives will remain on the website for a period of one year).

Accompanying Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Presentations will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start times.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services and also provides offshore production and logistics. Teekay provides these services primarily through its directly-owned fleet and its controlling ownership interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $12 billion, comprised of approximately 140 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 12 countries and approximately 5,700 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading oil and gas companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 54 double-hull tankers (including 28 Suezmax tankers, 17 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and two ship-to-ship support vessels, and also has seven time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business, a portion of which the Company has recently agreed to sell. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact: