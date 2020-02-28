Tellurian Stock Crashes 16% as Big Investor Backtracks

Shares of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter-in-the-making Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) fell 16% on Feb. 27, adding further injury to investors who have now seen the company lose more than one-third of its market value in two days.

While the rest of the oil and gas market has been pummeled by coronavirus-driven fears that global oil demand is going to fall, Tellurian has seen its stock take a beating over worries that it could be on the verge of losing some of the funding it will need to construct its $28 billion Driftwood LNG production-and-export facility.

