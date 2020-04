TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced today that it will release first quarter 2020 results before the opening of the market on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Following the release, TETRA will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, President and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the call.

TETRA invites you to listen to the conference call by calling the toll free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through the Company's website at www.tetratec.com. The news release will be available on the Company's website prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 10138624, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the Company's website for thirty days following the conference call.

Company Overview

TETRA is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), a master limited partnership. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

