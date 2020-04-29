Texas Alliance of Energy Producers Elects Cye Wagner as New Board Chair

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cye Wagner of Fort Worth-based Cooper Oil & Gas Inc. has become Chair of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers' (the Alliance) Board of Directors. With her election, Wagner becomes the first woman to serve as board chair in the Alliance's 90-year history and for any major Texas oil and gas association. She served as the Alliance's Board Vice Chair for the past two years.

Two fellow Fort Worth oilmen were also elected as board officers. Houston Sullivan, vice president of Double Eagle Energy Holdings III LLC, is now serving as the Vice Chairman of the Board. Marshall Tillman of Kornye-Tillman was elected as Board Secretary.

Wagner is an executive with Cooper Oil & Gas, an exploration and production business. She brings an important perspective and deep expertise to the Alliance as a second generation operator and steward of the 40-year-old family business. As Board Chair, she will support the Alliance's mission to effectively represent the Texas oil and gas industry and in particular the interests of smaller independent oil and gas companies.

"The Alliance is an industry stalwart with a proven legislative and regulatory track record over nine decades. I have seen firsthand how much value the Alliance brings to our membership and to Texas energy in general," said Wagner. "I am honored to represent the Alliance and its members as Board Chair during this difficult time for our industry, which is so vital to America's economic and national security."

Wagner is currently working with Alliance staff on solutions to ease the financial burdens on the industry. Along with the state's other major trade associations, the Alliance is leading the Blue Ribbon Task Force for Oil Economic Recovery formed by Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) Chairman Wayne Christian. The Alliance is recommending relief measures to the RRC and other state agencies and officials. These will be discussed at the RRC's next public meeting on Tuesday, May 5.

"Cye is going to be an incredible asset as our board chairperson, especially as we work to mitigate these extreme losses to the oil and natural gas industry," said Alliance Executive Vice President Karr Ingham. "She has already made great contributions to the Alliance and its members, including as an advocate at the state and federal levels. She will represent our members well, from the smaller producers and service companies to our publicly traded members."

Wagner has been with Cooper Oil & Gas Inc. for 10 years overseeing the company's exploration, accounting, human resources, and regulatory departments. Previously, she worked in completions and production engineering for EOG Resources' Fort Worth Division. Wagner is a member of several other industry organizations including the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Independent Petroleum Association of America. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering and a minor in business.

The Alliance has also been working at the federal level to influence policymakers and regulators. Earlier this month, the Alliance urged the federal government to take several measures to improve the stability of oil markets.

About Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers is the most knowledgeable and effective statewide oil and gas association in the nation. Serving more than 3,000 members, the Alliance provides a voice for sound U.S. energy policy. These individuals and organizations – from small players to publicly traded companies – are the driving force behind the U.S. energy renaissance. Founded in 1930, the Alliance has offices in Wichita Falls and Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.texasalliance.org/.

