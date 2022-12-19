Texas oil and gas regulators deploy inspectors in response to 5.4-magnitude earthquake near Midland

World Oil

AUSTIN – The Railroad Commission activated personnel on the evening of Dec. 16 in response to a 5.4 magnitude earthquake about a dozen miles north of Midland in Martin County. They will take any necessary actions to protect public safety and the environment.

On Dec. 17, RRC inspectors examined disposal activity at injection well sites near the earthquake, which took place within the Gardendale Seismic Response Area (SRA).

Agency personnel are continuing to closely monitor seismic data from the United States Geological Survey, the TexNET Seismic Monitoring Program and private operator monitoring stations.

In December 2021, the RRC ordered the indefinite suspension of all produced water disposal in deep injection wells in the SRA. Staff will review permit requirements for other injection wells in the area as it prepares for a response to reduce the frequency and intensity of earthquakes.

RRC staff will continue its work to keep residents and the environment safe.