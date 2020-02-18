Texas oil production expected to rise, but at a slower pace

Houston Chronicle

Texas oil production is expected to rise each month this year but the growth rate is expected to slow, Norwegian energy research firm Rystad Energy said Tuesday in a report.

Oil production from Texas wells increased to an estimated 5.4 million barrels per day in December, according to the report.

Statewide fracking is expected to help boost production almost every month this year, but the pace of growth is seen slowing, Rystad said.

Although statewide oil output in December was 4.5 million barrels per day, reporting delays and activity trends indicate that about 900,000 barrels per day hasn’t been added to the books, Rystad said.