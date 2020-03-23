The 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Ahead – 3/23/2020

The 360 Digital Bell Week Ahead Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, goes over what to expect this week. We cover how the oil and gas market got to this point and what is just on the horizon. We also talk about Ring Energy, an E&P company that achieved free cash flow in December. (NYSE:REI)

We also give a shout out to all of the oil and gas employees that are affected by the COVID 19 virus. The oil field hands are the cowboys of our generation, and the hardest working group of people I know. Our harts and prayers are with you.



