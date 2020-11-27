Energy News Beat: #168 – 11/27/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Half day for traders leads to small rally in the equities markets, with each major indice up over 0.25%. On Thanksgiving Day, online sales rose to a record $5.1 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

S&P 500: 0.25%

Nasdaq: 0..83%

Dow Jones: 0.31%

Also helping sentiment were comments from President Donald Trump, who said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Oil and Gas News Today

Crude oil price slump amid a slowdown in bullish when it comes to vaccine rollout. Crude oil price dip to $45.41 at 11:03 PM MST. Natural gas futures are trading lower on Friday as traders price in calls for milder temperatures throughout the country over the weekend. Volume is also light with an early close due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Natural gas prices down 4.5% to $2.834

North American Shale News

WSJ: Exxon lowers crude outlook

International

French Government gets werid

OPEC + to meet for talks soon

Iraq needs cash STAT

Norway strikes are back

BP investing in Middle East oil…





