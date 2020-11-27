1 day ago
China’s first domestically made nuclear reactor, the Hualong One, goes online
2 days ago
Algeria set to record a 4.7% drop in gas exports in 2020
2 days ago
Shell Convent, Louisiana, refinery workers get severance package details – sources
2 days ago
Source Energy Obtains Court Approval of its Recapitalization Transaction
3 days ago
Energy News Beat: #168 – 11/27/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
3 days ago
Norwegian strikes could escalate further

Energy News Beat: #168 – 11/27/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

in Capital Markets / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Economy / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Fracing / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Oilfield Services / Politics & Opinions / Power Generation   by

Half day for traders leads to small rally in the equities markets, with each major indice up over 0.25%. On Thanksgiving Day, online sales rose to a record $5.1 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

  • S&P 500: 0.25%
  • Nasdaq:  0..83%
  • Dow Jones: 0.31%

Also helping sentiment were comments from President Donald Trump, who said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Oil and Gas News Today

Crude oil price slump amid a slowdown in bullish when it comes to vaccine rollout.  Crude oil price dip to $45.41 at 11:03 PM MST. Natural gas futures are trading lower on Friday as traders price in calls for milder temperatures throughout the country over the weekend. Volume is also light with an early close due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Natural gas prices down 4.5% to $2.834

North American Shale News

  • WSJ: Exxon lowers crude outlook

International

  • French Government gets werid
  • OPEC+ to meet for talks soon
  • Iraq needs cash STAT
  • Norway strikes are back
  • BP investing in Middle East oil…


Show is powered by DataGumbo: www.datagumbo.com

Email the show: [email protected] 

New Desk: https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/newsdesk/  

Sign up for the Digital 360 Closing Bell E-mail

DASHBOARDS 

Show Note Articles: 

Top segement..

Tags: ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.