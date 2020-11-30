Energy News Beat: #169 – 11/30/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

14 mins ago
Investors sell off and take profits from a historically strong November.  Major indices down overalls with tech stocks turning green rolling into the end of the session.

  • S&P 500: -0.63%
  • Nasdaq:  0.01%
  • Dow Jones: -1.30%

Market sentiment took a hit after Reuters reported that the Trump administration is weighing blacklisting Chinese leading chipmaker SMIC as well as national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC. The move would limit their access to American investors and escalate tensions with China before President-elect Joe Biden takes over.

Oil and Gas News Today

Crude oil prices stay flat rising tensions throughout the world in which fundamentals have turned bearish.  OPEC+ meeting leaves doubt that cuts will remain, keeping prices at $45.50 for much of the session. Natural gas prices spikes as December looks to shake of the hot November we have had on record. Natural gas prices up over 3.5% to $2.982

North American Shale News

  • $MCF buys Oily for $58m

International

  • OPEC+ meeting update
  • China nuclear rollout..


