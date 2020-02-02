The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-24-2020

Episode #10. The 360 Digital Bell Look Back Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, covers what happen for during this week; the good the bad and the homely. We cover the article by David Forsberg on the historic plunge in oil.
Some of the key takeaways this week:
- Michael has gone live on our 360 Digital Closing Bell - Next week we will be going live on all of our platforms.
- Tomcat had a good week
- Michael talks about the Haynes and Boon Energy Tracker
- Stu - Rants about closing down a nuclear reactor in the middle of a crisis.
Key articles listed below video
Key articles/Show Notes
Episode 10 is quite possibly the duo's best!! Michael and Stu cover everything you need to know for the week in energy. Michael starts off by talking negative prices and what it means for each player in the the oil business. Then the gang covers the stories you need to know about for the week
