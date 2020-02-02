The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-17-2020

The 360 Digital Bell Look Back Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, covers what happen for during this week; the good the bad and the homely. We did good on some of our predictions, and some very bad.

Some of the key takeaways this week:

Michael has gone live on our 360 Digital Closing Bell! We are 100% on the one take wonders!

We had predicted $17 oil and in opening this morning and it is at $17.80

Michael rants on the Texas State Railroad.

Michael is against proration.

Stu - Jury is still out but prefers the free market- We don't know the effect of Trump's effect potential solutions

