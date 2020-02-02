The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-17-2020

The 360 Digital Bell Look Back Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, covers what happen for during this week; the good the bad and the homely. We did good on some of our predictions, and some very bad.
Some of the key takeaways this week:
- Michael has gone live on our 360 Digital Closing Bell! We are 100% on the one take wonders!
- We had predicted $17 oil and in opening this morning and it is at $17.80
- Michael rants on the Texas State Railroad.
- We had a great panel last night for the Energy x Tech happy hour panel. Click here for the rewind
- Michael is against proration.
- Stu - Jury is still out but prefers the free market- We don't know the effect of Trump's effect potential solutions
Key articles listed below video
Key articles/Show Notes
