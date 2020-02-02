10 seconds ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-10-2020
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-10-2020

The 360 Digital Bell Look Back Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, covers what happen for during this week; the good the bad and the homely. We did good on some of our predictions

Some of the key takeaways this week:

  • Michael has gone live on our 360 Digital Closing Bell! We are 100% on the one take wonders! 
  • If we were cats we just had all of our 9 lives used up with the news rumors and news from OPEC
  • Traders insights to storage 
  • Tomcat's pick of Apache - Michael's chart work is outstanding. 

Key articles

Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Video Interview: Enverus – The Dark Side of the Boom before OPEC

Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Landdox: Critical Land management your way, with the data linked to Enverus.

Thanks for watching! See you Monday


